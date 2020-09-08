Global EHR-EMR Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027 -By Mode of Delivery, End User, Component, Application, and Region.

Global EHR-EMR Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.3% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

EHR-EMR (Electronic Health Records and Electronic Medical Record) are a collection and storage of a patient’s information electronically. This allows the healthcare provider to obtain data from anywhere and offer emergency care whenever needed. EHR-EMR revolution in healthcare IT has carried a positive change in healthcare management.

Market Dynamics:

The scope of the MMR report includes a detailed study of the global and regional market for EHR-EMR with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. In recent past years, the adoption of patient-centric EHR-EMR systems is growing significantly as patients are opting for direct involvement during the documenting process. Such an approach may lead to more satisfying and efficient outcomes inpatient treatment. It can also decrease healthcare costs and boost the quality and safety of clinical practices. Therefore, major companies in the market can walk to fame on emerging patient-centric EHR-EMR systems to enhance their market share. The digitalization of the sector can be seen based on the EHR-EMR application. This system has transformed the healthcare industry from a paper-based industry into a digital one.

The cost for implementation and maintenance of EHR-EMR is high. The costs include the purchase of software and hardware, contracting & selecting costs, and installation cost. Such a scenario is expected to hinder the growth of the global EHR-EMR market. Such as, implementing an EMR system may cost a single physician proximate US$ 163,765 Mn.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers the segments in the EHR-EMR market such as mode of delivery, end-user, component, and application. Based on the application, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest XX.72% CAGR during the forecast period. The software records robust demand as it includes various provisions of sharing medical records with the use of IT and telecommunication to patients that are remotely located.

Region-wise Analysis:

North America EHR-EMR Market accounted for the nearly 48% market share in 2019. High revenue share can be attributed to factors like accelerating adoption of healthcare information technology coupled with enforcement of many regulations to upsurge the implementation of EHR-EMR in North American economies. The Canada Action Plan offers funds for EHR implementation, thus growing the adoption of electronic medical records in primary care across Canada.

Country-wise Analysis:

The U.S. has the dominant market share of EHR-EMR. The U.S. market has a strong existence of many market leaders and has a booming healthcare industry. The strong healthcare industry in the U.S. has an attraction toward the adoption of advanced healthcare IT technology.

Italy EHR-EMR Market is forecast to progress at ~6.2% CAGR over the estimated timeframe. Rising use of mobile devices and the growing deployment of electronic solutions across hospitals in Italy will serve to be a high impacting factor for market growth.

Global EHR-EMR Market1

Top market Key Players:

In 2018, Epic Company had the highest net market share gain as the company gained newly integrated delivery network hospitals, new standalone hospitals, and customer add-ons. Further, Cerner Company deals with the Department of Veterans Affairs which contains 20 specialty hospitals and 147 acute care. Allscripts and Epic will continue maintaining their spot on the top as they make more earnest efforts to provide ambulatory practices.

Recent Development:

The reports cover recent developments in the EHR-EMR market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. In 2019, Cerner Company announced the growth of the Cerner Learning Health Network along with the Duke Clinical Research Institute. This development will help in the enhancement of clinical research registries as well as will grow the company’s client base.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global EHR-EMR Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global EHR-EMR Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global EHR-EMR Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global EHR-EMR Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global EHR-EMR Market

Global EHR-EMR Market, by Application

• Specialty-Based

• General Applications

Global EHR-EMR Market, by Component

• Software

• Services & Consulting

• Hardware

Global EHR-EMR Market, by Mode of Delivery

• On-Premise

• Cloud-Based

Global EHR-EMR Market, by End User

• Hospital & Clinics

• Ambulatory Care

• Diagnostic Centers

Global EHR-EMR Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Global EHR-EMR Market

• Cerner Corporation

• eClinicalWorks

• Athenahealth, Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• AdvancedMD

• Meditech

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

• InterSystems Corporation

• NextGen Healthcare

• Cantata Health LLC

• Greenway Health, LLC

• Quality Systems, Inc.

• Epic

• Medhost

