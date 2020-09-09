Global Early Warning Radar Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, and Region.

Global Early Warning Radar Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The early warning radar is a system that is mostly utilized to recognize long-range targets, which allows defense forces to be alerted as early as possible before an attacker hits a target, provided that air defense units’ maximum time to operate and retaliate. This compares to devices that are mostly used to track weapons, which tend to offer shorter ranges but provide higher precision.

Early warning radars, along with cameras, are being used with ultrasonic frequency that employs image processing to provide higher security at national borders. The need for advanced situational awareness and information dissemination abilities are driving the development and procurement of numerous radars for aircraft, rotorcraft, and UAVs. The rising demand for border surveillance radars and the need for new generation air and missile defense systems is expected to offer significant opportunities to the early warning radar market throughout the forecast period.

However, high expenses involved in improving military early warning radars is likely to hinder the global early radar market throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the air-interception radar type is presently dominating the market. Air-interception radar is mostly used by fleet air arm night fighters and interceptors and Royal Air Force (RAF) for tracking and locating other aircraft. Air-interception radar uses ground-based transmitters and receiver with an antenna comprising wire strung between fixed landing gear. Therefore, its exact ability to locate enemy aircraft makes it more favorable for the military. Hence, it is expected to have significant growth in the future.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is a prominent market for early warning radars, globally. Expansion of the early warning radar market in the region can be attributed to significantly high investments in R&D activities by manufacturers operating in the region. Furthermore, the rising adoption of early warning radars in emerging economies in the Asia Pacific, thanks to technological advancements and cost-efficiency, is also attributed to driving the early warning radar market in the region. Developing economies in the region are observing the growth of military infrastructure. This, in turn, is boosting the overall demand for early warning radars.

As well, the early warning radar market in North America is estimated to grow significantly throughout the forecast period, on account of the presence of a large number of prominent market players in the region, and continuous technological advancements. The early warning radar market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a moderate pace in the future, because of the significant growth of the defense sector in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Early Warning Radar Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Early Warning Radar Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Early Warning Radar Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Early Warning Radar Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Early Warning Radar Market

Global Early Warning Radar Market, By Type

• Air-interception Radars

• Bombing Radars

• Navigation Radars

• Others

Global Early Warning Radar Market, By Application

• Navy

• Air Force

• Army

Global Early Warning Radar Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Early Warning Radar Market

• CurtissWright Corporation

• BAE Systems PLC

• Thales Group

• SAAB A.B.

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• The Raytheon Company

