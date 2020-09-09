Global E-Paper Display Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product, Applications, and Geography

Global E-Paper Display Market is expected to reach US$ 5,245.0 Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Electronic paper display (EPD) is a significant development in the display technology owing to its advanced features such as readability in direct light (indoor as well as outdoor ambience), low power consumption, flexibility, durability, lightweight, and convenient composition. It is also known as the biostable display that refers to the retention of content on the screen even when the power is turned off. The major factors driving the growth of E-Paper Display market include the factors such as ongoing technological advancements, positive environmental impact owing to very less energy consumption as compared to other display technologies and increase in application areas.

Global E-Paper Display Market is segmented by applications, products, and geography. Application segment is sub-segmented as Automotive & Transportation, Consumer & Wearable Electronics, Institutional, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Enterprise, and Others. Consumer & Wearable Electronics application segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period due to factors including development of new easy to handle display devices, rising demand of on the move information, rising numbers of e-readers.

Product segment is bifurcated as Auxiliary Displays, Electronic Shelf Labels, E-Readers, and Others. Electronic Shelf Labels segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to utilization in the retail sector providing capabilities to the retailers to wirelessly update content on shelving signage, in a quick and efficient manner.

The market based on geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Factors such as advanced features such as readability in direct light, low power consumption, flexibility, durability, lightweight, and convenient composition are driving the demand of e-paper display market. North America is expected to dominate the E-Paper Display Market in forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. The major factors driving the growth of the North American E-Paper Display market are the high penetration of smartphone and tablets by the consumers.

Some of the major key players in Global E-paper Display Market includes Plastic Logic, E Ink holdings, Inc., OED Technologies Co. Ltd., Qualcomm, Inc., LG Display, Amazon Liquavista B.V., Cambrios Technologies Corporation, Pervasive Displays, Inc., Gamma Dynamics, Samsung electronics co. Ltd., and others.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global E-Paper Display Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global E-Paper Display Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global E-Paper Display Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global E-Paper Display Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global E-Paper Display Market, By Application

• Automotive & Transportation

• Consumer & Wearable Electronics

• Institutional

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail & Enterprise

• Others (Medical, Financial Institutions, Access Control, Architecture, and Packaging)

Global E-Paper Display Market, By Products

• Auxiliary Displays

• Electronic Shelf Labels

• E-Readers

• Others (Smartcards, Wall Clocks, Cabinet Lock Readers, Retail Tags, and Supermarket Dividers)

Global E-Paper Display Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global E-Paper Display Market Are:

• Amazon Liquavista

• Cambrios Technologies Corporation

• Clearink Display

• E ink Holdings

• Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd

• Inkcase

• LG Electronics

• Pervasive Displays

• Plastic Logic

• Samsung

• DisplayData

• DKE Co. Ltd

• Epson Electronics America, Inc.

• Global Display Solutions

• Motion Display

• Mpicosys

• Omni-ID

• Solomon Systech Limited

• Ubiik

• Visionect

