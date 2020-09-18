Global Discrete Semiconductor Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Type, End User Vertical, and Region

Global Discrete Semiconductor Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 10.5% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

The report has covered region wise market trends with competitive landscape. The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Discrete semiconductors are specially designed and built out of individual semiconductor components, connected on a circuit board or terminal strip. They have physical features of integrated circuits but they usually perform a single electronic function. They are used in several applications like surge protection, voltage regulation, switching, and power conversion, among others.

The global discrete semiconductor market is driven by the increasing demand for high- energy and power-efficient devices, and rising incidence for wireless and portable electronic products. Growing demand for green energy power generation and rapid growth in the automotive industry, are also projected to impelling the market growth in the forecast period. However, the high price of discrete semiconductors, increasing focus of integrated circuits, and a dearth of advancement and development in the technology are restraining the market growth at the global level. Consumer electronics manufacturers are heavily financing in the research and development to offer improved products to their customers are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user vertical, the automotive segment has led the Discrete Semiconductor market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The automotive industry is shifting toward electric and hybrid vehicles to decrease the requirement of fossil fuels and to reduce environmental hazards. Also, these vehicles have required more semiconductors compared to traditional automobiles. The automotive sector is one of the potential areas for rectifiers, TVs, MOSFETs, switching Schottky and Zener diodes, optoelectronics, and ESD protection. MOSFETs find applications in power steering and airbag systems, and IGBTs are used in ignition coil driver circuits.

Geographically, the Discrete Semiconductor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the strong presence of semiconductor industries in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and India.

The rapidly growing electronic and semiconductors sector in emerging countries such as China, India, etc. are fueling the market growth in the region. The enormous majority of electronics manufacturers is focused in the Asia-Pacific region due to the rising demand for electronics product, industrialization, and low labor cost. The market in North America and Europe are expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to the growing development of AI-based semiconductors and continuous demand for semiconductors from the automotive industry. Increasing investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced semiconductor types are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future. The United States is the largest market for electric vehicles, the rising for electric vehicles will boost the discrete semiconductor market growth in the country.

A report covers the recent development in market for the global discrete semiconductor market e.g., In August 2019, Diodes Incorporated acquired On Semiconductor Corporation to expand its business in discrete and bipolar IC product offerings in Asia with a complementary product portfolio.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Discrete Semiconductor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Discrete Semiconductor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the GlobalDiscrete Semiconductor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Discrete Semiconductor Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Discrete Semiconductor Market:

Global Discrete Semiconductor Market, by Type:

• Diode

• General-purpose rectifiers,

• High-speed rectifiers,

• Switching diodes,

• Zener diodes,

• ESD protection diodes, and

• Variable-capacitance diodes

• Transistor

• MOSFET

• IGBT

• Bipolar Transistor

• Thyristor

• Modules

Global Discrete Semiconductor Market, by End Users Vertical:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Communication

• Industrial

• Others

Global Discrete Semiconductor Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Discrete Semiconductor Market, Major Players:

• ABB Ltd

• On Semiconductor Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG

• STMicroelectronics NV

• Toshiba Electronic

• NXP Semiconductors NV

• Diodes Incorporated

• Nexperia BV

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• D3 Semiconductor LLC

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• Hitachi Ltd

• Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

• Fuji Electric Corp.

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd

