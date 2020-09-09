Global Digital Holography Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Offering, Application, End User and Region

Global Digital Holography Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Digital Holography Market Drivers and Restrains:

Digital holography used to the acquisition and processing of holograms with a CCD camera or a similar device and received information is transmitted to computer for further analysis. Image rendering or reconstruction of object data is achieved numerically from digitized interferograms. Digital holography provides to measure optical phase data and typically delivers optical thickness images or three-dimensional surface. The increasing demand for digital holography in commercial and medical applications due to its implementation in the medical research department. Also, digital holography microscopy for accurate measurements will drive the digital holography market growth. An increasing investments in technological advancements along with the product innovations are contributing to the market growth. e.g, the introduction of 3D glasses are used to alter and enhance the perspective view for the user, therefore providing them with better satisfaction and more precision.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global digital holography market is driven by such as rising demand of digital holography in financial sector for security purposes, and growing adoption for digital holography in commercial and medical sectors. Increasing use of digital holography microscopy for precise measurements is projected impelling the digital holography market during the forecast period. However, high cost of digital holographic products are restraining the market growth at the global level. Potential demand for holographic displays for near to eye applications are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global digital holography market. Lack of technological awareness in market and computational complexities in reconstruction and acquisition of holograms are the key challenges for the global digital holography market.

Global Digital Holography Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the application, the digital holographic display segment has led the digital holography market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Currently, digital holography has used for several purposes, such as interferometry, microscopy surface measurements, storage, and three-dimensional (3D) display systems. Various companies in the holographic display market are evolving innovative holographic displays for high-definition 3D visualization. The demand for these displays will be high in different sectors such as medical, retail, entertainment, public administration, and others, which are anticipated to increase the digital holographic display market during the forecast period. 3D imagery has gaining attraction to the people for a long time and it is the next major thing in the advertisement sector. These displays help to improve the customer experience. Holographic displays in the commercial sector are projected to be in high demand over the forecast period.

Global Digital Holography Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the digital holography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn, by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the region is technologically developed and an early adoption of emerging technologies. Developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada are major contributors in the regional market. The high demand for holographic solutions in several industries like commercial, medical, aerospace & defense, and others are driving the market growth in the region. Growing commercial spaces coupled with increased demand for holographic displays is fueling the market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to presence of large number of manufacturers and the increasing growth of consumer electronics & automotive industries. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced digital holography system is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global Digital Holography market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global Digital Holography market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Digital Holography market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Digital Holography market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Digital Holography Market:

Global Digital Holography Market, by Offering:

• Hardware

lasers

beam splitters

CCD or CMOS cameras

beam combiners

spatial filters

mirrors

projection devices

digital micromirror devices

• Software

Global Digital Holography Market, by Application:

• Digital Holographic Microscopy

• Digital Holographic Display

• Holographic Telepresence

Global Digital Holography Market, by End Users:

• Medical

• Commercial

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Consumer

• Others (Industrial, and Oil & Gas)

Global Digital Holography Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Digital Holography Market, Major Players:

• Lyncee Tec

• Holoxica Limited

• RealView Imaging Ltd

• HoloTech Switzerland AG

• EON Reality Inc.

• Geola Technologies

• Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics

• Ovizio Imaging Systems

• Leia Inc

• Phase Holographic Imaging

• Realfiction

• Intelligent Imaging Innovations

• MetroLaser Inc

• MDH Hologram

• Holotronica

• Light Logics Holography and Optics

• Digitos Technologies

• Trimos SA

• Jasper Display Corp.

• HOLOEYE Photonics

• MIT Media Lab

• Fraunhofer IMP

