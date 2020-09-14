Global Digital Behavioral Health Services Market | Key players operating in the market include Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, BioTelemetry, Inc., eClinicalWorks, iHealth Labs Inc., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Digital Behavioral Health Services Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, BioTelemetry, Inc., eClinicalWorks, iHealth Labs Inc., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT&T Intellectual Property., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, athenahealth, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc and More

Digital behavioral health services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 839.40 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 29% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of digital behavioral health devices and gears has been directly impacting the growth of digital behavioral health services.

Owing to the upsurge in the prevalence round the clock inspection of patients and health monitoring of the sufferers’ digital health monitoring devices market is expected to grow which is driving the digital behavioral health services market. Health monitoring is not restricted or limited to illness only, the familiarity of being healthy and fit and keeping its track by the use of digital health gears is also expected to induce the mammoths scale growth in the favor of digital behavioral health services market. The growth of this market is emerging to multiple factors such as rising IT technologies, rise in digital revolution, user friendly graphical interfaces, mobile devices for cardiac patient, advancing wireless monitoring devices, with care prevalence and increased focus on quality-based treatment regimens which are acting as a prime factor in market growth and business expansion globally for digital behavioral health services market. Surging pool of people countering sleep disorders and population traced facing ill effects caused by sleep apnea has attributed to the potential growth of the digital behavioral health services market. This upsurge of business will stay in fruitful continuation of maximum yield for the next seven years.

The major players covered in the digital behavioral health services market report are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, BioTelemetry, Inc., eClinicalWorks, iHealth Labs Inc., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT&T Intellectual Property., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, athenahealth, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NXGN Management, LLC, The Echo Group, Meditab among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

During the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, the digital behavioral health services market is expected to face some restraints such as huge cost expenses required to maintain the services compliance, the restored data is at the risk of damage or theft.

This digital behavioral health services market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on digital behavioral health services market contact data Bridge Market Research for an analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Digital Behavioral Health Services Market Scope and Market Size

Digital behavioral health services market is segmented on the basis of technology, mhealth and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the digital behavioral health services market is segmented into telecare, telehealth. Telecare is further sub-segmented into activity monitoring, and remote medication management. Telehealth is further sub-segmented into LTC monitoring, and video consultation.

On the basis of mhealth, the digital behavioral health services market is segmented into wearables, apps, and digital health system. Wearables are further is sub-segmented into BP monitors, glucose meter, pulse oximeter, sleep apnea monitors, and neurological monitors. Apps are further bifurcated into medical, and fitness. Digital health system is further sub-segmented into EHR, and e-prescribing system.

On the basis of end use, the digital behavioral health services market is sub-segmented into providers, community clinics, hospitals, private practices, payers, and patients.

Digital Behavioral Health Services Market Country Level Analysis

Digital behavioral health services market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, mhealth and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital behavioral health services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital behavioral health services market due to the high prevalence of patients and booming healthcare infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the focus of various established market players to expand their presence in this particular region.

The country section of the digital behavioral health services market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Digital behavioral health services market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for digital behavioral health services market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the digital behavioral health services market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Behavioral Health Services Market Share Analysis

Digital behavioral health services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to digital behavioral health services market.

