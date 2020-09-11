Global Desiccant Wheel Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Desiccant Type, Application Type and Region.

Global Desiccant Wheel Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.83 % during the forecast period.



Global Desiccant Wheel Market Overview:

Since the past few decades, overall humidity content of the atmosphere has drastically changed owing to the rising carbon percent and increased atmospheric temperature. There are several industries such as, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages demand for highly controlled atmospheric conditions in their production area. As various products manufactured in these verticals are hygroscopic in nature and can easily absorb the moisture from the atmosphere. This increased level moisture or humidity might impact adversely the production process or the manufactured product. To avoid this crisis industries use methods of dehumidification in close vicinity. One of the most effective and economical methods is the use of desiccant wheels to control humidity level for aforementioned industries.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In recent times, government and legal authorities have laid rigorous regulations on the industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, electronics and others. All the mentioned industries are experiencing promising growth over the years and in order to achieve the permitted humidity level, these industries broadly use desiccant wheels for moisture control. In addition, desiccant wheels propose numerous advantages over conventional dehumidification methods including thermal wheels and compressor driven dehumidifiers. Moreover, desiccant wheel allows facility of reuse after the removal of moisture from the desiccant. This feature helps in minimizing the overall operating cost and makes this method cost effective for number of industries. Therefore, desiccant wheel market is estimated to grow at a speedy rate in forecasted years along with the industries where it is mostly use.

Global Desiccant Wheel Market Dynamics:

The growing worldwide need of extracting moisture in short time spans is boosting the Desiccant Wheel Market as desiccant dehumidifiers have proven their ability to be much more effective and faster than compressor-based dehumidifiers. Furthermore, rising electricity costs and portability of desiccant dehumidifiers are likely to boom the popularity of desiccant wheels on a global front.

The key driver responsible for the growth of the global desiccant wheel market is the prompt growth rate in infrastructure demonstrated by a large number of industry verticals around the world. Several companies in the sector of electronics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food & beverages and others are exclusively presenting a massive growth in their demand and development of infrastructure. The growth of these industries resulted in high demand for desiccant wheels in the forecasted duration. Furthermore, desiccant wheels can soak up atmospheric moisture in much less time spans, which has accelerated the Global Desiccant Wheel Market.

Global Desiccant Wheel Market Regional Analysis:

As of 2019, North America with the size US$ XX Bn has become the most dominant region in the global Desiccant Wheel Market. While Europe stands as the second most contributing region with market share XX% Bn. The market in North America is likely to grow at the highest CAGR XX% during the forecast period. Factors accelerating to the growth of this market include the highest use of Desiccant Wheel in chemical and pharmaceutical industries in this region. Asia Pacific countries such as China & Japan are the major contributor in Electronic world. The governments of these countries deployed stringent regulations and passed legislations, which are completely driving the overall demand of Desiccant Wheel in Asia Pacific. With regards to Asia Pacific, India is a hub for several small & medium enterprises. Among large of them require Desiccant Wheel in their manufacturing plant. Thus, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the rapid growth of CAGR XX% during forecasted period. Similarly, the report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Global Desiccant Wheel Market Segmentation Analysis:

The report provides study of global desiccant wheel market on the basis of desiccant type, application, and region. The desiccant wheel is segmented into the silica gel, molecular sieve, and activated alumina according to the desiccant type. Among all, silica gel desiccant wheel segment led the market in 2019, contributing more than 65% of the total market share of the global desiccant wheel market. Silica gel wheels are tremendously popular for their superior capacity of soaking moisture along with the non-flammable nature, and much longer life-span than other wheel types. Also, silica gel desiccant wheels are supposed to be safe for food and beverage production environments by a number of top regulatory authorities, making it an essential factor for many companies from this industry. Hence, this segment is likely to witness an exponential growth of CAGR XX % in forecasted duration.

Depending on application, the desiccant wheel market is further classified as chemical, pharmaceutical, electronics, food & beverage industries, warehousing and among others. As of 2019, owing to the fastest growth in infrastructure of pharmaceutical sector, the demand for a desiccant wheel in this industry dominated the overall market with revenue generation of US$ XX Mn. Along with the pharmaceutical companies, chemicals manufacturers are also make use of desiccant wheels at large scale to control the humidity levels within the production plant to maintain the finest environment. With regards to pharmaceutical this applies to several tablet manufacturers as tablet surfaces are meant to be extremely hygroscopic as well as various chemical manufacturers where surface or area need not to be humid.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Desiccant Wheel Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Desiccant Wheel Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Desiccant Wheel Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Desiccant Wheel Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Desiccant Wheel Market Report:

Global Desiccant Wheel Market, By Desiccant Type

• Silica Gel

• Molecular Sieve

• Activated Alumina

• Others

Global Desiccant Wheel Market, By Application Type

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemical

• Food and Beverages

• Electronics

• Warehouse

• Others

Global Desiccant Wheel Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

