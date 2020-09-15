Global Dental Implant Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Dental Implant Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.9% during forecast period.

Increasing adoption of cosmetic dentistry will boost the market growth in forecast years. Change in facial structure, arising from tooth loss, results in loss of facial aesthetics. Accordingly, huge number of people in developed economies are extensively accepting cosmetic dentistry. Dental implant being an enduring solution of cosmetic rebuilding will increase patient inclination, thereby augment market growth. As, according to a survey led by American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, cosmetic dentistry is found to be trending in the urban areas of U.S.A. So, rising trend in cosmetic dentistry should drive business growth in the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Titanium segment was holding a maximum share of the market in 2018, as most of the implants are established from titanium. Bio-compatible nature of the titanium marks it appropriate to be used for implant. These embeds are made as one-piece or two-pieces, which provides better features as they can support over dentures.

Based on end-user, the market is separated into dental clinics, hospitals, research institutes, and academics. Dental clinics were holding the major share in terms of revenue in 2018. It is known to hold 62% of the market because of the consumer’s inclination of having dental treatment for their ambient environment. This segment is expected to witness a major enhancement due to demand for private clinics in countries with developing economies during forecast period.

Geographically, North American dental implants market controlled the global market, and is expected to show a similar trend during the forecast years. This growth is mainly attributed to an increasing geriatric population with oral problems. According to the information from United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one-quarter of Americans, aged 66 and older, have lost their teeth. One-third have untreated tooth decay, even though poor dental health is associated to heart problems and other health issues. US government has also propelled an affordable care plan to cover the dental facilities for children. So, a growing number of dental issues and governmental efforts to increase the healthcare sector for the citizens are projected to augment the market for dental implants in region.

Companies are focusing on strategic alliances, mergers, acquisition and technological developments to enlarge business and their geographic reach. As, Straumann Group acquired a dental distribution company called Same Day Solutions in Portugal. This considered move will support the firm to improve operations in the country and increase its sales team and customer base.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Dental Implant market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Dental Implant market.

Scope of Global Dental Implant Market :

Global Dental Implant Market by Product:

• Tapered Implants

• Parallel Walled Implants

Global Dental Implant Market by Material:

• Titanium

• Zirconium

Global Dental Implant Market by End User:

• Hospitals

• Dental Clinics

Global Dental Implant Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Market Includes:

• Dentsply Sirona

• Danaher Corporation

• Institut Straumann AG

• Zimmer-Biomet

• Glidewell Laboratories

• Osstem Implant

• BioHorizons

• ADIN Dental Implants Systems

• Henry Schein

• Biotech Dental

• A.B. Dental Devices Ltd.

• Avinent Implant Systems

• CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG

• Bicon LLC and Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd

