Global Data Management Platforms Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Data Source, Deployment Type, End User, and Region.

Global Data Management Platforms Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.50 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The data management platform is a software platform that provides a data warehouse, along with a suite of tools to put that data to use. It has basic functionality like data collection, data analysis, data segmentation, data activation and data optimization. The data management platform or DMP is the key component of marketing technology. It aggregates customer data from different sources, helps to create audiences or segments and in digital advertising, run campaigns and personalized content.

Marketing Technologies (MarTech) and Advertising Technologies (AdTech) are evolving rapidly, with the emergence of several types of product categories. The role of the media in information transformation is increasing and they are more dependent on third-party platforms to collect information like data management platforms for integration and optimization of information. An increase in adoption of the internet-based technologies by several enterprises and individuals is boosting the growth of the data management platforms market. Media agencies, publishers, advertising networks, and brand developers for retail businesses have recognized as the key end-users of data management platforms.

Global Data Management Platforms Market, Segment Analysis:

The first party data is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. It is most valuable data because of the source of data collection, which have some form of direct connection with the brand. They are either the existing customers or the potential customers. Many end users are using this type of data to convert the potential users into customers and sell products to existing customers.

Ad Network is expected to contribute XX% share in the global data management platforms market. DMPs can help activate customer data for both advertising and marketing. The most popular use case is used to build customized audiences at scale for use in programmatic advertising campaigns. It is widely used because of the ability of DMPs to integrate seamlessly with other elements of the ad network ecosystem like data exchanges and demand-side platforms (DSPs). It helps to run cost-effective and efficient advertising campaigns, thanks to the advanced audience segmentation capabilities of a DMP. The biggest advantage is that every advertising dollar spent on buying media is expected to go towards a better targeted prospect, reducing both- media spend wastage and audience irritation at receiving irrelevant ads.

Global Data Management Platforms Market, Regional Analysis:

North America held the dominant position in 2019 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region is the early adaptor of the technology innovations. The regional market growth is attributed to the rise in the use of online consumers and the Internet and presence of the prominent service providers in the region. As technological advances are introducing, the emergence of connected devices increases the use of data sharing across various platforms. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Much business in the APAC region are increasingly moving their data centers, software, and network infrastructure to the cloud, which are helping them reduce infrastructure costs and allow easy access to data. In addition, businesses are adopting data management systems for efficient management and activation of emerging technologies. Organizations are also implementing security policies to address the safeguard and preserve essential data integrity.

Global Data Management Platforms Market, Competitive Landscape:

Marketers and their agencies are widely usage the DMPs to build audience segments for their campaigns and they are focusing to keep a persistent stream of new data about their customers. Data management platforms assist enterprises to increase the business functionality by minimizing operating costs and enhance the productivity. Data management platforms deliver customizable and flexible organization to control and manage data. For instance, in 2019, Dell Technologies have presented innovations in data management platforms and data protection portfolio. It is powering up portfolio with the introduction of first multi-dimensional data management appliance and next-generation data management software platform.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Data Management Platforms Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Data Management Platforms Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Data Management Platforms Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Data Management Platforms Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Data Management Platforms Market

Global Data Management Platforms Market, By Data Source

• First Party Data

• Second Party Data

• Third Part Data

Global Data Management Platforms Market, By Deployment Type

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

Global Data Management Platforms Market, By End User

• Media Agency

• Brand/Retailer

• Publisher

• Ad Network

• Others

Global Data Management Platforms Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Data Management Platforms Market

• eXelate, Inc.

• Krux Digital, LLC

• Lotame Solutions, Inc.

• Cxense ASA

• KBM Group LLC

• Turn Inc.

• Rocket Fuel, Inc.

• Neustar, Inc.

• Adobe Systems Incorporated

• Oracle Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Data Management Platforms Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Data Management Platforms Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Data Management Platforms Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Data Management Platforms Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Data Management Platforms Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Data Management Platforms Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Data Management Platforms Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Data Management Platforms by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Data Management Platforms Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Data Management Platforms Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Data Management Platforms Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

