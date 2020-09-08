Global Data Center Chip Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Chip Type, Data Center, Industry, and Region.

Global data center chip market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/69349

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Data center chips are the type of processor chips which are widely used for cloud computing, artificial intelligence applications and are also used to run various programs on a single chip.

Market Dynamics

A growing adoption of data center chips from cloud computing companies and ongoing advancements in chip technology are the major driving factors behind the growth of the market. Increasing number of data centers across the globe, rising adoption of government regulations concerning localization of data centers, growing adoption of various smart computing devices, rising technological advancements in cloud computing, artificial intelligence based computing and escalating market for FPGA-based accelerators are expected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

However, increased costs and ever-changing data center operations are the major restraining factors that cloud hamper the growth of the market.

Global Data Center Chip Market: Segmentation Analysis

By chip type, FPGA segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. FPGA stands for field programmable gate array. FPGA is an integrated circuit or semiconductor devices which are widely used in electronic circuits. Wide scale adoption of FPGA chips in data centers to accelerate and to enhance performance of large-scale data systems is attributed to the growth of the market.

Increasing application of FPGA in data centers to enable high speed data processing by providing low-latency connections and high-bandwidth solutions to network and storage systems is ultimately propelling the growth of market. In addition, FPGA provides algorithmic acceleration, compression and data filtering applications to data centers which is further escalating the growth of the market across the globe.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/69349

Global Data Center Chip Market: Key Developments

In Apr 2019, Qualcomm Inc started selling their server chips to speed up AI processing in data centers operated by different cloud computing companies such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.

In Dec 2019, Amazon designed a latest data center processor chip to become the world leader in data center chip market by challenging current leaders such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Intel Corp.

In May 2020, Nvidia Corp announced a new advanced chip to run numerous diverse programs on single physical chip.

Global Data Center Chip Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to witness high growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of data centers across the region.

Increasing development in data center chip technology by various region based manufacturers such as Intel, IBM, Nvidia and many others, growing adoption of cloud computing technologies by small and medium sized data centers and rising focus of various data centers to adopt scalable solutions to improve productivity of their businesses are driving the growth of the market. In addition, growing competition among leading market players to produce highly advanced and cost-effective data center chips is further escalating the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Data Center Chip Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Data Center Chip Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Data Center Chip Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Data Center Chip Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Data Center Chip Market

Global Data Center Chip Market, By Chip Type

• GPU

• ASIC

• FPGA

• CPU

• Others

Global Data Center Chip Market, By Data Center

• Size Small & Medium Size

• Large Size

Global Data Center Chip Market, By Industry

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Government

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Transportation

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

Global Data Center Chip Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Data Center Chip Market, Key Players

• Intel Corporation

• GlobalFoundries

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Arm Limited (SoftBank Group Corp.)

• Broadcom

• Xilinx, Inc

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

• Nvidia Corporation

• IBM

• Google

• Amazon.com Inc

• Qualcomm

• Microsoft

• Facebook

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Data Center Chip Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Data Center Chip Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Data Center Chip Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Data Center Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Data Center Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Data Center Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Data Center Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Data Center Chip by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Data Center Chip Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Data Center Chip Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Data Center Chip Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Data Center Chip Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-data-center-chip-market/69349/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908