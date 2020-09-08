Global Current Transducer Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product, Technology, Application and Geography.

Global Current Transducer Market was valued US$ 550.30. Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 720.50Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.43 % during a forecast period.

Global Current Transducer Market, By TechnologyA current transducer looks nearlylike to a current transformer. These are used in industries where the need for monitoring motor or heater loads. It is integrated in circuitry to generate a low level DC signal base on the AC amps.

A shift towards adoption of the renewable resources, rising usage of electric vehicles and industrial automation is driving the growth of the global current transducer market.Furthermore, increasing adoption of integrated circuits is limiting the growth of the market.

The converter & inverter segment is expected to share significant growth in the global transducer market during the forecast period.The converters & inverters are used to convert DC power to AC power and vice versa. Increasing adoption of renewable technology is driving the demand for the converter & inverter segment. In power generation application, where power is generated through renewable sources converters & inverters plays important role. The generated power has to be stored or transformed in another form.Converters & inverters are widely used for conversion of power.Increasing demand for the renewable energy sources across the globe is driving the market for current transducers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the Global Current Transducer Market includingregional analysis information. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant share in the global current transducer market. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, electric vehicles. Rapid industrialisation, demand for the control & monitoring systems, and increasing adoption of industrial automation is expected to boost the demand for current transducer in this region.

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of Global Current Transducer Market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Current Transducer Market

Global Current Transducer Market, By Technology

• Open Loop

• Close Loop

Global Current Transducer Market, ByApplication

• Motor Drive

• Battery Management

• UPS & SMPS

• Converter & Inverter

Global Current Transducer Market, By End User

• Industrial

• Renewables

• Automotive

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Current Transducer Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players Operating in Global Current Transducer Market

• ABB

• LEM

• CR Magnetic

• Veris Industries

• Siemens

• Hobut

• IME

• Texas Instrument

• Phoenix Contact

• Johnson Controls

• NK Technologies

• American Aerospace Control (CR)

• Topstek

• Honeywell International Inc.,

• Melexis NV

• Allegro MicroSystems, LLC

• TDK Corporation

• Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

• Kohshin Electric Corporation

• LEM Holding SA

• Electrohms Pvt Ltd

• Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG

• Pulse Electronics Corporation

• Magnesensor Technology

• American Aerospace Controls

• Infineon Technologies Ag

• Kohshin Electric Corporation.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Current Transducer Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Current Transducer Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Current Transducer Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Current Transducer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Current Transducer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Current Transducer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Current Transducer Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Current Transducer by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Current Transducer Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Current Transducer Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Current Transducer Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

