Global Crustacean Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Source, Culture Area, and Region.

The global crustacean market was recorded US$ 128 Bn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to reach 149.1Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during a forecast period.Report contains all the information in terms of crustacean market growth and trends with major available opportunity globally.

Major attention on ongoing research and development activity and huge demand for seafood across the globe is estimated to cover 45% of crustacean market growth.

Market Introduction:

Crustaceans are well-defined as large, mixed taxon of arthropods including crayfish, crabs, shrimps, woodlice, barnacles, krill, and lobsters. Few crustaceans are related to insects, whereas other exist as hexapods. Most crustaceans are marine animals, some are parasitic, sessile, and terrestrial.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Global crustacean market is expected to show constant growth, thus will require various source of crustacean on large scale which will contribute for the global crustacean market during the forecast period. Various enduring development in the food industries together with growing concern about health benefits are considered as one of the major driving factors for the crustacean market in terms of volume and value during the forecasted period. Development in aquaculture farms and industries across the globe and huge consumption of seafood amongst the population owing to numerous advantages towards health. Also, crustacean have been widely used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, agricultural industries. Cosmetic industries are demanding crustacean in huge quantity as it is best natural source which have several positive impacts on skin tissue like prawns are full of zinc that helps to reduce skin irritation.

However, presence of substitutes in the market is another factor to pull the market growth. The high making cost of crustacean and its derivatives as well as product irregularity because of chemical modification, regional and seasonal, may hamper the market growth.

Crustacean Market Segment analysis:

By culture area of crustacean, marine water sector was highest propelling segment, accounting for over 45% of the market share in 2019. Output of the targeted product is dependent on the climatic condition of natural ocean. Major contributor of crabs and shrimps farming is recorded for Thailand and Australia. Countries including Australia and Thailand are home for shrimp and crab farming. Though, intermittent high currents disturb product population in aquatic atmosphere. Aquaculture industries utilise drugs in order to prevent diseases and algae growth near culture areas, that also affect the product population significantly. Accordingly, management agencies like FAF (Federal Agency for Fishery) in Russia and MAFW (Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) in India are focusing on promoting viable husbandry practices in the targeted sectors.

Crustacean Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the crustacean market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of X.35 % during the forecast period owing to the presence of phenomenal key players in the market. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered as the major contributors for the crustacean market growth in the Asia Pacific region. In 2019, market size was valued US$ XX Bn while in China, market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in the coming years. India crustacean market size was valued at USD X.3 Bn and is projected to register at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Crustacean Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Crustacean Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Crustacean Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Culture Area, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Crustacean Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Crustacean Market

Global Crustacean Market, By Source

• Lobsters

• Shrimps

• Prawns

• Crabs

• Other

Global Crustacean Market, By Culture Area

• Marine waters

• Inland waters

Global Crustacean Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Crustacean Market,

• Beijing Princess Seafood

• The Crab Company (Fiji)

• Norway Royal Salmon

• Nireus Aquaculture

• Dong Won Fisheries

• Faroe Seafood

• Empresas AquaChile

• Russian Aquaculture

• Selonda Aquaculture

• Mogster Group

• Surapon Food

• Findus Group

• Seaview Crab

• RDM Shrimp

• Ichiboshi

• Asmak

• Big Prawn

