Global Conveying Equipment Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-By Product, Application, Type, End-User and Region.

Global Conveying Equipment Market was valued US$ X.78 Bn 2019 and is expected to reach 63.5 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Conveying equipment are mechanical handling equipment used to transport bulky material from one place to another. Conveying system provides quick and efficient transportation for wide variety of goods, which is making conveying equipment popular in the various materials handling and packaging industries.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamic:

Conveying Equipment market has registered a constant growth rate, as Conveying Equipment are expected to adopted by industries like food and beverages, super market, airport, automobile industries and healthcare is expected to drive the market growth in coming years. Factors like development in mechanization, demands for automation to reduce manufacturing waste by focusing on high efficient production conveying equipment are driving the demand for high end conveying equipment. Moreover, customization as per industrial needs are resulting in increased productivity and reduced labor cost of manufacturing is helping North American and European companies to reduce the cost of manufacturing. Asia Pacific region is expected to register god growth however, that will be different in different countries according to the status of industrialization. The report has addressed each market with different perspective and has used customized approach for each region.

Conveyor Design Trends for 2019

Global Conveying Equipment Market

Recent developments in belt conveying:

Conventional troughed belt conveyors have been used extensively in industry over a long period of time. Though belt conveyors are largely associated with in-plant movement of materials, their application to long distance overland transportation is now widely established. This has been made possible through the development of steel cord reinforced belts, better quality control in the belt manufacture, improved reliability, and life through the application of condition monitoring and greatly improved design methodologies.

Conveying Equipment Market Segment analysis:

By product End-user segment, food & beverages industry is expected to dominate the market growth during the forecast period because of rising interest towards processed food belonging to increased population amongst the world. Food and beverages industries are under pressure for supplying their goods on time, which requires long time storage, sorting and transporting of wrapped food, thus conveying equipment are highly adopted by food & beverages industry during the forecast period. Regulation and guideline released by Government for processing food to maintain hygiene at workplace is attracting the vendors to invest in the market. In 2019 it is documented that roughly 45.5% of market share is occupied by food and beverages industries and expected to show significant growth afterwards.

Conveying Equipment Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific region is expected to hold largest share with steady growth during the forecast period. In 2019, Asia Pacific accounted over 39.02% of market share and will witness the high growth because of upcoming development in developing regions like India, China Thailand. For instance china’s percentage of online retail market is expected to grow from 19% to 30% by 2027. Considered as major factor for conveying equipment market growth. Numerous SMEs and large retailers are widely integrating advanced technologies to meet customer demands. Moreover, rise in government initiatives such as “Infrastructure Asia”, “Make in India”, “China’s Belt & Road Initiative” for infrastructure developments and expansion of the manufacturing sector will drive the conveyor systems demand.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Conveying Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Conveying Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Conveying Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Conveying Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Conveying Equipment Market

Global Conveying Equipment market, By Product

• Bulk Handling

• Unit Handling

• Parts and Attachments

Global Conveying Equipment market, By Application

• Durable

• Non-Durable Goods

Global Conveying Equipment market, By Type

• Belt

• Roller

• Pallet

• Overhead

• Others

Global Conveying Equipment market, By End-User

• Automotive

• Airport

• Retail

• Food and Beverages

Global Conveying Equipment market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Conveying Equipment Market

• Siemens AG

• Swisslog Holding AG

• Dematic Group

• Daifuku Co. Ltd.

• SSI Schäfer

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Interroll Holding Ltd.

• Taikisha Ltd.

• TGW Logistics Group Gmbh

• Vanderlande Industries

• Dorner Mfg. Corp

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Mahindra Conveyor Systems

• Chiorino

• Eisenmann Corporation

• Fives Group

• FlexLink

• RUD

• Murata Machinery, Ltd.

• Redler Limited

• Shuttleworth

• Terratec

• Ammeraal Beltech Holding BV

• System

• Dearborn Mid-West Company

• Bastian Solutions

• Hytrol Conveyor Company

• Intelligrated

• Kardex Group

• Egemin Group NV

