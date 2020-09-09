Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market-Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Product, Application, Crop Type and Region.

The Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market was valued US$ 4.2 Bn. in 2019 and is forecasted to grow at CAGR of 9.1%, to reach US$ 10.1 Bn. during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Market Definition:

Controlled-Release Fertilizers are also known as CRFs is a sustainable products that are coated to provide the longevities effect on soil. These are the granulated fertilizers, which enhanced an efficiency of fertilizers and gradually releases nutrients and essential minerals into the soil. Furthermore, the global Controlled-Release Fertilizers market was valued US$ X.XX Bn and is expected to reach X.X Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7% during a forecast period. In 2019 approximately XX Mn tonnes of Controlled-Release Fertilizers were manufactured universally. In terms of regional production, China Based Company Hanfeng Evergreen is leading the Controlled-Release Fertilizers production amongst other regions.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The report comprises of worldwide Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market analysis in terms of revenue from various segments and detailed evaluation of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges for the key companies and stakeholders in the industry.

Advanced farming technologies among farmer for enhancing crop production raise the demand for high-efficiency fertilizers flourishing the agricultural yield and diminishing the labour efforts. Furthermore, favourable government regulations, rise in the disposable incomes and investments from major players in R&D are fostering the global market growth. Moreover, biodegradable polymer coatings have been proven useful in the controlled release of nutrients into the soil as the amount fertile soil degraded annually was evaluated to be 24 Bn metric ton per year, revealed by (UNCCD) in China anticipated to fuel market growth in the foreseeable forecast.

The report has carried out detailed study of regional factors and difference in agricultural patterns by region. Methods of doing farming are different in Europe, Russia, North America and APAC countries and same are considered while studying the market. At the same time, subsidies also play an important role in consumption of fertilizers by different countries, which are covered in detail in the report.

High cost associated with the use and storage of controlled-release fertilizer and Lack of flexibility once fertilizer are factors are challenges in the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market: Market Segmentation

The report covers competitive analysis of the Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market in each of the geographical segments thereby providing insight into a market share at the macro as well as micro levels.

The slow-release segment is estimated to have the fastest growth during the forecast period.

In terms of Type, slow-release is the dominant market in the Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market and is forecasted to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Slow-release accounted for 50 % of the market, valued at XX Bn. in 2019, growing at the highest CAGR of XX% globally. Slow-release offer widespread utilization over the conventional fertilizers which reduces toxicity and contribute to enhanced agronomic welfare & regulate the nutrient levels mostly used in horticulture and agriculture, thus propelling the growth of the global market in the next seven years.

The Fertigation segment is anticipated to register as the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on Application, Fertigation with a market share of XX % is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. The widespread utilization and spurring demand for high-value concentrated crops yields such as plantation crops (pepper, cocoa, and rubber), fibre crops (cotton and jute) and ornamentals.

Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market: Geographical Analysis

Regionally, North America is a dominant market and is estimated to grow at CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to escalating demand for food, presence of well-established manufacturers and shortage of arable land which in turn propel the demand for Controlled-Release Fertilizers in this region.

Nonetheless, Asia Pacific is estimated to have as the fastest slow-release fertilizers (CRF) region growing at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forthcoming future. This is escalating due to growing population especially in emerging countries, virtually 60% of the global population is inherited in China and India are propelling the demand for food all over the region. Furthermore, China is the largest consumers and producers of Controlled-Release Fertilizers, with an annual production of XX.X tons globally, due to innovative agricultural products & increasing R&D coupled with the presence of large vendor namely Kingenta International, Hangfeng Evergreen, etc.

Competitive Analysis: Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market:

Market players in the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market appear to be uneven because of several large and small players. Large players implemented various growth strategies such as acquisition, partnership, collaborations, expansions product launches and other crucial aspects to lessen the competition in the competitive landscape and Key players include Yara International ASA (Norway), EuroChem Agro Gmbh (Germany), and Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co. Ltd. (China).

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market- Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/58184

• In September 2019, Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada) proclaimed acquisition with Ruralco Holdings Limited (Ruralco). During this agreement, Nutrien contributed notable benefits to its stakeholders as well as improve the performance of its products and provision to Australian farmers.

• In August 2019, (NorwayYara International ASA) collaborated with Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser, for low-carbon-footprint fertilizer crop production at Yara’s plant in Porsgrunn, Norway. This plan was approved by the Research Council of Norway, Enova and Innovation Norway through the PILOT-E presentation.

• In March 2019, Norway (Yara International ASA) originated Yaralix, a device for efficiency farming, enabling the farmers to estimate crop nitrogen demands using their smartphones. The operation consisted of a free-to-download application that was invented to handle the smartphone camera to manage nitrogen claims for diverse crops in the initial growth stages.

The report also helps in understanding Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Product, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market make the report investor’s guide

Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market1

Scope of the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market:

Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Type

• Slow-Release

• Coated & Encapsulated

• N-Stabilizers

Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Product

• Polymer Sulfur Coated Urea

• Polymer Coated Urea

• Polymer Coated NPK

• Others

Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Application

• Foliar application

• Fertigation

• Soil

• Other modes of application

Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Plantation Crops

Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, key Players

• Nutrien Ltd. (Canada)

• Yara International ASA (Norway)

• ICL (Israel)

• ScottsMiracle-Gro (US)

• Koch Industries (US)

• Helena Chemical (US)

• Kingenta (China)

• SQM (Chile)

• Haifa Chemicals (Israel)

• JCAM AGRI. (Japan)

• COMPO EXPERT (Germany)

• Nufarm Ltd. (Australia)

• The Andersons Inc. (US)

• Van Iperen International (Netherlands)

• Mosaic Company (US)

• OCI Nitrogen (Netherlands)

• AgroLiquid (US)

• DeltaChem (Germany)

• SK Specialties (Malaysia)

• Pursell Agri-Tech (US)

Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/58184

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com