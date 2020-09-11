Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Product Type, Application and Region

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 4.0% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Drivers and Restrains:

Cement concrete bricks and blocks are very popular and are widely used in construction globally thanks to the several benefits such as durability, strength and structural stability, fire resistance, insulation and sound absorption.

The global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is driven by rising focus on reconstructing the present infrastructure and growing investments in residential construction. The emergence of eco-friendly building materials are also fueling the market growth globally. Rapid urbanization across emerging economies and increasing foreign investments in construction & building manufacturing sectors are likely to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market. Advanced concrete materials and growing demand of eco-friendly building materials are the key challenges for the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market globally.

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the product type, the brick segment has led the concrete block and brick manufacturing market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of 3.5%. Owing to the rising need for cost-effective and growing number of construction projects worldwide and easily available construction materials. Clay type, fly ash clay, and sand-lime are the most common type of bricks used in the construction sector. The AAC block segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to their attributes of lightweight, flexibility, and durability. AAC block is approving as eco-friendly bricks that provide incredible construction quality at relatively low cost.

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the concrete block and brick manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2019 for concrete block and brick manufacturing market and is expected to reach US$ Mn end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Demand for brick and block products are projected to increase by nearly 12% in 2019, valued at US$ XX billion. The estimated recovery in building construction, specifically in the residential construction, will drive the market growth in the U.S. country.

Asia Pacific held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 and is projected to maintain its leading position over the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growth of the construction industry and easing population are main factors impelling the Asia Pacific concrete block and brick manufacturing market. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced brick and block types are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global concrete block and brick manufacturing market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding global concrete block and brick manufacturing market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market:

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market, by Product Type:

• Concrete Block

• Hollow

• Cellular

• Fully solid

• Others (Lintel, jamb, etc.)

• Brick

• Clay

• Sand Lime

• Fly ash Clay

• Others (soil stabilizers, engineering, etc.)

• AAC Block

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market, by Application:

• Structural

• Hardscaping

• Siding

• Fireplace

• Others

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market, Major Players:

• CRH plc

• Wienerberger AG

• Boral Limited

• Acme Brick Company

• UltraTech Cement Ltd.

• Xella Group

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Lignacite Ltd.

• LCC Siporex Company

• MaCon LLC

• Midwest Block and Brick

• Oldcastle

• Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• General Shale Inc

• Monaprecast Brickworks Limited

• Midland Concrete Products Inc.

• Supreme Concrete

• Quikrete

• Brickwell

• SK Exim

• Berksire Hathaway

• Carolina Ceramics Brick Company

• Columbus Brick Company

• Bowerston Shale Company

• Castle & Cooke

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

