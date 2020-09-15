Global Computer Graphics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Software, Service, End User, Vertical, and Region.

Global Computer Graphics Market was valued US$ 32.10 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 54.20 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.77 % during a forecast period.

A computer graphics is a manipulation of the visual content. It plays a vital role for supporting problem solving scientific visualisation. The computergraphics contains 3D modeling, user interface design , computer vision and GPU designs. It is capable of displaying images and art in an efficient manner the end user and takes a physical world to process image.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Computer Graphics Market, Dynamics:

An introduction of the digital photography, image processing adnd development of the ray tracking technique are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the computer graphics market. In addition, The emerging mobile games with the advertising images and video are propelling the growth in the computer graphics market. An increase in the penetration of mobile devices and attention towards content customisation and personalization are boosting the growth in the globle computer graphics market.

However, The software updation for the 3D computer graphics are expected to generate the constant requirement for the hardware chages that limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Computer Graphics Market, Segment Analysis:

The Modeling / Animation is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Entertainment industry is adopting the VFX, which is commonly known as the visual effects. The advancement of the computer graphics is empowering users to create animated movies ad games with special effects that is gaining the large consumer attention. The computer-aided design is used for deliver a real time animation for movies and gaming, which is accelerating the growth in the entertainment industry. The high-end gaming digital video with the computer graphics are highly getting traction.

The computer graphics are widely used in the media and entertainment and animation effects and the image processing. The Technological advancement in the computer graphics are improving the effects in the movies, which is expected to contribute XX % share in the global market. The rapid evaluation of thechnology has tranformed media and entertainment industry. An increase in the application era of the image processing and the 3D animation effects in the media and entertainment industry are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Computer Graphics Market, Regional Analysis:

The Asia pacific region is projected to be leading region in the computer graphics market as the accpetance of the computer graphics is higher than the other region.Media and entertainment industries are adopting computer graphics, which is expected to fuel the regional growth. The Asia Pacific movies and entertinment market is expected reach US $ 46.4Bn by 2025 because of the rise in the dispsal income of the middle class consumers. The presence of the young population in the developing conuntreis like China and India are increasing the demand for the entertainment sector, which is expected to boost the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Computer Graphics Market, Competitive Analysis:

The prominent key players are adopting a startegry of tranforming comic-super hero advanture, robots and animation into a movie to atttract a large consumer base. The maerges and acquistions are expected to provide a large avenue for media key players to strengthen their libraries. The global computer market key players are teeming with the regional key players, who have robust footprint in the local market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Computer Graphics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Computer Graphics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Computer Graphics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Computer Graphics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Computer Graphics Market

Global Computer Graphics Market, By Software

• CAD/CAM

• Visualization / Simulation

• Digital Video

• Imaging

• Modeling / Animation

• Others

Global Computer Graphics Market, By Service

• Consulting

• Integration

• Training and Support

Global Computer Graphics Market, By End User

• Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

• Enterprises

Global Computer Graphics Market, By Vertical

• Aerospace and defense

• Automobile

• Entertainment and Advertising

• Academia and Education

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Architecture, Building and Construction

• Others

Global Computer Graphics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Computer Graphics Market

• Mentor Graphics

• Microsoft

• Nvidia

• Siemens PLM Software

• Sony

• Adobe Systems

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

• Autodesk

• Matrox

• Walt Disney Animation Studios

• Industrial Light & Magic

• DreamWorks Animation

• Warner Bros Animation

• 3D PLM.

• Dassault Systemes

• Intel Corporation

• Oracle PLM

• SAP PLM

