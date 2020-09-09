Global Complex Fertilizers Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Type, Crop Type, Form, and Region.

Global Complex Fertilizers Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.2% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 55.6 Bn.

Complex fertilizers are merging of many fertilizers. These complex fertilizers are prepared by bonding two or more variants of micronutrient fertilizers. They consist of two or three micronutrients in varying ratios which include nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P), potash (K) that is required by plants.

The growing worldwide population and food requirements are the factors driving the growth of the complex fertilizer market globally. There has been a shortage of arable land, earth has lost a third of arable land in the past 3 to 4 decades because of pollution and erosion. This has posed a challenge for the agriculturalist to yield a crop within an available land. The consumption of complex fertilizers has picked up above the years and will continue to be woefully low compared to the consumption level in some of the advanced economies. On the other hand, the major determinants hindering the growth of the complex fertilizer market are the reducing rural population, decreased farm income, and fluctuating agriculture commodity prices. Likewise, the global complex fertilizer market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the MMR report, which helps to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the global and regional levels for the complex fertilizer market.

The world demand for fertilizer nutrients is summarized in the above Table. The global total nutrient capacity (N+P2 O5 +K2 O) was nearly 284 million tons in 2014, out of which the total supply was 240 million tons.

The report covers the segments in the complex fertilizer market such as type, crop type, and form. By type, the incomplete segment dominated the market, with market size of US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.12%. Incomplete complex fertilizers contain only one or two of the three primary nutrients (NPK). These fertilizers are suitable for application in crops, vegetables, cereals, and for greenhouse applications. Incomplete complex fertilizers like diammonium phosphate recover plant resistance to stress conditions such as drought and diseases.

The APAC accounted for the largest complex fertilizer market share in 2019, with a market value of US$ XX.18 Mn; the regional market is expected to register a CAGR of XX.40% during 2019-2027. Growing demand for food from the economies in Asia backed by expanding population is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the APAC complex fertilizer market. North America accounts for the second-largest share contribution to the complex fertilizers market, followed by markets in Europe, Latin America Middle East & Africa respectively. The complex fertilizer market in Latin America is expected to witness a rapid growth rate over 2019-2027 thanks to growing awareness about the modern agricultural practices particularly in economies like Brazil and Argentina.

The MMR report also focuses on global major leading industry players of complex fertilizers market providing information such as company profiles, share, cost, and revenue. In 2018 Nutrien Company announced the successful completion of the merger of equals between Agrium Inc. creating the world’s premier supplier of crop inputs and services. Nutrien Company has the largest crop nutrient production portfolio combined with an unparalleled worldwide retail distribution network that contains over 1,500 farm retail centers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Complex Fertilizer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Complex Fertilizers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Complex Fertilizers Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Complex Fertilizers Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Complex Fertilizers Market

Global Complex Fertilizers Market, By Type

• Incomplete

o Diammonium phosphate

o Monoammonium phosphate

o Mono potassium phosphate

o Potassium nitrate

o Others (nitro phosphate and urea phosphate)

• Complete

o NPK (10-26-26)

o NPK (12-32-16)

o NPK (15-15-15)

o Other NPK compounds

Global Complex Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type

• Cereals

• Oilseeds

• Fruits & vegetables

• Others (turf & ornamentals, plantation crops, fiber crops, and silage & forage crops)

Global Complex Fertilizers Market, By Form

• Solid

• Liquid

Global Complex Fertilizers Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the Global Complex Fertilizers Market

• Agrium Inc.

• CF Industries Holdings, Inc

• Coromandel International Ltd.

• Eurochem Group AG

• Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

• Helena Chemical Company

• Israel Chemicals Limited

• Phosagro

• Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

• Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile SA

• The Mosaic Company

• Yara International ASA

• Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

North America Key Players:

• Agrium Inc.

• Helena Chemical Company

Europe Key Players:

• Acron

• Helm AG

Asia Pacific Key Players:

• Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited

• Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd.

Middle East & Africa Key Players:

• Sabic

• Israel Chemicals Ltd

South America Key Players:

• Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile SA

• Yara International ASA

