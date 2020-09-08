Global Compact Camera Module Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Type, Component, Application, and Region

Global Compact Camera Module Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 12.3 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The camera module contains of one solid tunable lens for optical power variation, two identical micro electromechanical systems (MEMS)-thermal actuators integrated with displacement amplifiers for lens driving, a complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor for recording, and necessary computer numerical control (CNC) fabricated components for supporting and housing. The Global Compact Camera Module Market is driven by the acceptance of high resolution cameras in mobiles and has been increased by the adoption of front-facing cameras, furthermore, increasing resolution in camera requirement for both rear and front-facing mobile cameras. The trend of application like Snap chat, Instagram and various application used for gaming has a great effect on the demand and performance of front-facing camera of mobiles, tabs and cost of camera devices.

Global Compact Camera Module Market Drivers and Restrains:

Rise in smartphone uses, increased consumers in electronics industry, and rise in need for slimmer, light weight and easy handling smartphones with advanced cameras drive are the growth components of compact camera module market. As billions of smartphones and tablets get sold across the global market, manufacturers of compact camera modules witness a rising demand during forecast period. A multi-physics Finite Element Methods (FEM) modelling is carried out to investigate the output displacement characteristic, the temperature distribution of the actuator, and hence to optimize its performance. Furthermore, as a major parameter, the temperature-versus-electric-resistance relation of the fixed silicon used in this work is characterized and then applied in the simulation modeling process of compact camera.

• Compact Camera Modules with Auto-Focus Lens to Capture Maximum Sales

All hand-held camera contain electronics devices require specific compact camera modules to operate from front-end side or backside. On these specific phenomenon, manufacturers improve compact camera modules with auto-focus lens or fixed-focus lens. In 2018, it has been predictable that the sales of compact camera module with auto-focus lens accounted for an approximately two-third share of the global market value. The report projected up to 2026, compact camera modules developed with an auto-focus lens will outsell the modules with fixed-focus lens.

• Increased Growth in Consumer Electronics Industry

The compact camera modules are working with functionalities like light sensing capabilities and down sampling features that enable the users to take pictures through electronic devices including laptops, smartphones, tablet PCs, and others. Therefore, the significant growth in demand for devices, such as cameras, tablets, and smartphones boosts the growth of the compact camera modules during forecast period.

Manufacturers in the Compact Camera Module are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Compact Camera Module Market Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific dominated the global compact camera module market in 2018, because of the occurrence of a huge number of manufacturers. Supplementary, China generated a large percentage of regional profits. The present Compact Camera Module Market is dominated by Asian players, mainly Japanese and Korean firms. The other regions covered for the research study include North America, Europe, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). These report also analyzes applications such as automotive, security & surveillance, and others factors.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global Compact Camera Module market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global Compact Camera Module market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global Compact Camera Module market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Compact Camera Module Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Compact Camera Module market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Compact Camera Module Market:

Global Compact Camera Module Market, by Component:

• Lens

• Image sensor

• Voice coil motor

• Assembly components

Global Compact Camera Module Market, by Application:

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Security & surveillance

• Others

Global Compact Camera Module Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Compact Camera Module Market, Major Players:

• Chicony electronics co ltds

• Semco

• LG Innotek

• O-Film

• Foxconn Sharp

• Henkel

• Sunny Optical

• Nikon

• Casio

• Pentax

• Polaroid

• Menex

• Liteon

• Cowell

• Q-tech

• Samsang

