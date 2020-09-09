Global Commercial Active Power Steering Market :Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Vehicle Type, Product Type,and Region.

Global Commercial Active Power Steering Market size was valued at US$ XXMn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about CAGR18% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XXMn.

Global Commercial Active Power Steering Market: Overview

Commercial Vehicle active Power Steering System increases control of steering mechanism in vehicle to minimize the driver efforts to steer the vehicle wheels driving at typical speed. Active power steering systems in heavy commercial vehicle minimizedrivers’ physical effort to steer the vehicle in motion or rest. This system is applied to increase the vehicle safety and will have positive impact in the future market. This system is user friendly and compatible with advance system in vehicle. This system has scope in future due to its improvisation in safety of vehicle. Currently, market is driven by road safety and fuel-efficient technologies which makes driving convenient and effort less.

Global Commercial Active Power Steering Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for advance features in commercial vehicle segment over the past few yearsis estimated to maintain its growth in the forecasted period.Developing countries are also showing demand for vehicle having more safety features which is driving the market for Global Commercial Active Power Steering.

Commercial Active Power Steering gives more safety to the driver and passenger which increases the market growth.Commercial Active Power Steering helps during vehicle at high speed, makes vehicle controlling smooth.Due to less effort to steer the vehicle driver can drive vehicle for long distance with less fatigue, faster delivery of goods is possible.Active Power Steering is highly compatible with ADAS system which makes it good choice for Semi-automatic vehicle. All these factors are driving the market.

Global Commercial Active Power Steering Market: Challenges

A major restraint for this market is its cost and it needs high tech equipment for working.Active Power Steering is complex in construction and its maintenance is difficult.

Global Commercial Active Power Steering Market: Regional Overview

Global Commercial Active Power Steering Market is segmented into regions likeAsia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Among all regions, North America is the major contributor in the market share of Global Commercial Active Power Steering Market owing to its strong infrastructure, revenue, well developed economy, large sale logistic operation. Following to that Europe is also expected to hold major market of Commercial Active Power Steering due to its technological development and rapid growing commercial vehicle market, moreover in Europe OEM are trying to implement cost effective solution to reduce 〖CO〗_2 emission to achieve EU target 〖CO〗_2 emission norms driving theCommercial Active Power Steering Market. The Asia Pacific is also expected to show growth due to its increasing commercial vehicle market and prominent key players are operating in this region.

Global Commercial Active Power Steering Market: Segmentation

Global Commercial Active Power Steering Market is segmented into Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Product Type(Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS), Electric Power Steering (EPS), Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS), Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). In terms of product type,Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS) are growing at faster rate than other segment, but now a day’s Electric Power Steering (EPS)is also getting popular in LMV Commercial vehicle.

The report also helps in understanding Commercial Active Power Steering Marketdynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Commercial Active Power Steering Marketsize. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Supply Chain, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Commercial Active Power Steering Marketmake the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Commercial Active Power Steering Market

Commercial Active Power Steering Market, By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Commercial Active Power Steering Market, By Product Type

Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

Others

Commercial Active Power Steering Market, by Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Commercial Active Power Steering Market

Bosch

Daimler

Knorr-Bremse

BMW

Volvo

Ognibene

Tedrive Steering Systems GmbH

