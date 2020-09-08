Global Collimator Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global collimator market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/70234

A collimator is described as a device or an instrument which is basically used to focus on a narrow light beam of waves or particles. It is also used to reduce the spatial cross section of a beam of light to make it narrower.

Market Dynamics

The collimator market is primarily driven by its wide scale adoption in applications such as in optical testing, nuclear power stations, X-ray machines and many other applications. Increasing benefits of collimation of light in a variety of applications, rising requirement for collimating lenses in a range of applications, growing significance of fibre optics collimator device, escalating use of collimators as a telescope in spectrometer devices and ongoing technological advancements in medical imaging technology are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, high manufacturing cost of collimators and inability to use collimators in remote sensing applications are the major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Collimator Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, parallel holes collimator segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Parallel holes collimator is the most widely used type of collimator. It includes a lead plate in which all the holes are in parallel to each other. The parallel hole collimators are further divided into three types such as low energy all-purpose (LEAP), medium- and high energy and low energy high-resolution (LEHR) collimators. A surge in the adoption of parallel holes collimators in nuclear medicine imaging application to restrict the imaging field of view and to get extremely important data regarding the radioactivity distribution is attributed to the growth of the market.

By application, the medical imaging and industrial radiography segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. An increasing adoption of collimator in industrial radiography applications by radiographers to manage the disclosure of rays or beams to picture a film and to generate a radiograph for inspections of materials to find defects is impelling the growth of the market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/70234

Global Collimator Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing applications of collimators in medical imaging and industrial radiography applications.

Increasing adoption of collimating lenses in LED headlamps for a range of vehicles, rising adoption of collimators in radiotherapy treatment applications and increasing significance of collimators in neutron, gamma-ray and X-ray imaging are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Collimator Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Collimator Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Collimator Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Collimator Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Collimator Market

Global Collimator Market, By Type

• Pin Hole Collimator

• Parallel Hole Collimator

• Convergent Collimator

• Divergent Collimator

• Slanthole Collimators

• Fanbeam Collimators

• Others

Global Collimator Market, By Application

• Medical Imaging

• Radionuclide Imaging

• Scintillation Imaging

• Nuclear Power Station

• Calibration of Optical Devices

• Industrial Radiography

• Others

Global Collimator Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global Collimator Market, Key Players

• Plansee

• Nuclear Fields

• McPherson

• Thorlabs, Inc

• Optics Technology Inc

• Innovent Technologies Trioptics

• Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics (P) Ltd

• AMS Technologies AG

• Chrosziel GmbH

• HAAG-STREIT GROUP

• LightPath Technologies, Inc

• Ocean Optics, Inc

• INGENERIC GmbH

• TRIOPTICS GmbH

• Avantes BV

• Auer Lighting GmbH

• XX

• XX

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Collimator Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Collimator Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Collimator Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Collimator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Collimator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Collimator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Collimator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Collimator by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Collimator Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Collimator Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Collimator Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Collimator Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-collimator-market/70234/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com