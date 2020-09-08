Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Component, Assessment types, Application, Industry, and Region.

Global cognitive assessment and training market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Cognitive assessment and training is the tool or process required for the identification of the cognitive capabilities such as processing speed, concentration, memory, reasoning capabilities, and language of the individuals.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the adoption of cognitive assessment and training tools by various professional and private users across the globe is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing requirements for cognitive assessment and training system by the students, rising adoption of cognitive self-assessment e-health tool to determine the health of the brain, technological advancement in cognitive science, growing alertness for Brain fitness, growing old age in the global population and rising demand from healthcare and education sector are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. Cognitive assessment and training provide some major benefit such as identification of learning needs such as strength and weaknesses of students, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, lack of awareness and negative advertising about brain training related cognitive assessment tools in the media are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the clinical trial application dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Clinical trials are the observations or experiments done for clinical research. Clinical trial experiments or research are generally used to monitor, measure, and identify cognitive changes and impairments. Rising adoption of these cognitive assessment and training tools in clinical trials such as clinical drug development, clinical device development, and others are driving the growth of the market.

By industry, the healthcare and education segments are projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of cognitive assessment tools to determine the brain health of the individuals is attributed to the growth of the market. This tool helps physicians to track the risk for metabolic syndrome and changes in the brain health of the individuals. The cognitive assessment tool in the healthcare sector provides some major benefits such as early detection, maximization, and prevention of health assessments and identification of vascular, chronic, cardiac, and other health conditions.

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major contributors to the growth of the market in the region. The growth is attributed to the increasing number of cognitive assessment and training system providers in the healthcare and education industry. Increasing awareness among consumers about brain health and rising need for this tool by the people with memory concerns is driving the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market, By Component

• Solutions

o Assessment

o Data management

o Project management

o Data analysis and reporting

o Others

• Services

o Training and support

o Consulting

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market, By Assessment Types

• Pen-and-Paper based assessment

• Hosted assessment

• Biometrics assessment

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market, By Application

• Clinical trials

• Classroom Learning

• Brain training

• Corporate Learning

• Research

• Others

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market, By Industry

• Education

• Healthcare

• Corporate

• Sports

• Defense

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market, Key Players

• Cambridge Cognition Ltd

• Cogstate Ltd

• Bracket

• MedAvante, Inc

• Quest Diagnostic

• ProPhase, LLC

• CogniFit

• ERT Clinical

• NeuroCog Trials

• Pearson Education

• CRF Health

• Brain Resource Company

• Aptima Inc

• ALEKS

