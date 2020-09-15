GLOBAL CLOUD SECURITY IN RETAIL MARKET IS EVOLVING WITH HIGH GROWTH RATE AT A CAGR OF +20% BY 2020-2027 IN CISCO, IBM, INTEL, SYMANTIC

Cloud computing allows organizations to access configurable and reliable resources, such as servers, networks, and services, as a utility that can provide several benefits for the user and organizations. It is also known as on-demand computing because of its advantages. Growth in demand for these cloud security solutions is witnessing an increase over the past few years, on account of increasing usage of cloud specific services such as Cloud Security in Retail as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, etc., and rising instances of cloud specific attacks across various industry verticals. In addition, growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) concept, rising internet of things market and exponential growth in cyber security is projected to boost growth in cloud security market across the globe during forecast period as well.The Cloud Security in Retail Market is expected to reach +20% CAGR during forecast period 2029-2027

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Cloud Security in Retail are:

Cisco

IBM

Intel

Symantec

Trend Micro

CA Technologies

Different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India have been examined on the basis of productivity, manufacturing base, raw material, and profit margin to gauge the economic aspects of the businesses. An objective analysis of the key leading players in the market only add more value to this report.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud IAM

Cloud E-Mail Security

Cloud IDS/IPS Market

Cloud DLP

Market segment by Application, split into

Website Security

Mobile App Security

API Security

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of Cloud Security in Retail are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027.

Table of Content:

Cloud Security in Retail Market Research Report 2019-2025

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Cloud Security in Retail Market International and Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Cloud Security in Retail

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Cloud Security in Retail Market Revenue Market Status

Chapter 6: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 7: Analysis of Cloud Security in Retail Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

