Global Cloud Robotics Market Opportunities and Revenue Analysis 2019-2025 | Excellent Revenue Growth By Amazon Robotics, Google, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, and so on

Key Players of Cloud Robotics Market are Amazon Robotics, Google, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, C2RO Cloud Robotics, CloudMinds Technology Inc., Ericsson, Rockwell Automation, KUKA Robotics, ABB, FANUC America Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Calvary Robotics, Motion Controls Robotics, Inc., Wolf Robotics, A Lincoln Electric Company, Tech-Con Automation, Matrix Automation, Siasun Robot&Automation Co., Ltd, HIT Robot Group, Rapyuta Robotics, Ortelio Ltd, Tend.ai, HotBlack Robotics, Midea Group (Fortune Global 500 Company), Yaskawa Motoman, YASKAWA Europe, and so on

The global cloud robotics market accounted for USD 2.01 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Cloud robotics is a field of robotics that endeavors to raise cloud advancements, for example, cloud computing, cloud storage, and other web innovations focused on the advantages of united framework and shared administrations for robotics. Cloud robotics is a forthcoming pattern in the smart arrangement of an industry. It comprise of attributes of both robotics and also cloud base innovation. From robotics, it has inferred three functionalities, for example, sensation, incitation, and control, though, from cloud innovation it has empowered pervasive, helpful, on request organize access to a common pool of configurable assets. The rise of cloud connected robots and their emerging applications will drive the worldwide cloud robotics market. Cloud connectivity offers expanded information storage, collective learning methods, and extended intellectual expertise. Increment and advancement of cloud robotics is the definite way on cards resulting towards the cloud innovation.

Furthermore, the surging demand for manufacturing and automation crosswise over manufacturing, automotive, defense and logistics, agriculture, and healthcare sectors will drive cloud robotics and it is assumed that by the end of 2020 there will be vacancies near about 35% of robotics related jobs for the specific workers. Recent news states that the Swiss Commission for Technology and Innovation (CTI) will provide approximately USD 500K in funding to support the development of our Cloud Robotics Platform in partnership with the ICCLab/SPLab at the Zurich University of Technology. CTI helps deliver products and services to market by facilitating joint research and developmentn(R&D) collaborations between higher education institutions and businesses. The funds will be used to support ICCLab/SPLab as it works to develop Rapyuta Robotics’ enterprise-grade cloud robotics platform into a marketable innovation

Global Cloud Robotics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Cloud Robotics market for global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Segmentation of Cloud Robotics Market

Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Component (Software and Services), By Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), By Application (Industrial robots, Customer robots, Military robots and Commercial robots), By End-user (Third party users and Verticals), By Connectivity Technology (Wi-Fi and others), and By Geographical Segments (North America, South America and others)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

