Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Solution, Services,Organization Size,Industry Vertical, and Region.

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market was valued US$ 914.60 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2119 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 12.9% during forecast period.

The growing need for effective protection against cyber-attacks on endpoints is expected to drive the global cloud endpoint protection market during forecast period.Cloud endpoint protection is a type of security system that helps in managing network security of endpoint devices like computers, laptops, and smartphones. Growing data security concerns and increasing number of breachesare major factors driving the growth of global cloud endpoint protection market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to solution segment,Anti-virus software solutions helps in the prevention, detection, and removal of malwares, like computer viruses, rootkits, Trojans, and worms, from endpoint devices and act as a shield between endpoints and these threats. Furthermore, antivirus packages supplying the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and reduces the cost of security for these businesses.

On the basis of service segment, Organizations increasingly seek to outsource their endpoint security management needs to important third-party service providers and turn to managed service providers for managing their endpoint security. Managed services deliver better protection against threats and malwares by integrating endpoint security solutions with a 24×7 remote monitoring.

Global Cloud endpoint protection solutions provide the necessary controls for avoiding data breaches. Furthermore, global cloud endpoint protection systems also form an integral part of the overall threat prevention and protection systems of organizations. The benefits like reduced capital and operational spending offered by cloud endpoint protection solutions have contributed significantly to the growing demand for data center transformation services.

Geographically,North America is projected to hold the largest market share in 2026, and the trend is expeted to continue during the forecast period. Growing implementation of cloud-based services among SMEs and large enterprises is projected to drive the growth of the global cloud endpoint protection market in this region. Also, the global cloud endpoint protection market in APAC is projected to witness exponential growth to become the fastest-growing region in the global cloud endpoint protection market.

This report includes, key companies and competitive analysis and developments recorded in the industry in the last five years. It contains market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges in detail. Leading companies are profiled to offer a vision into the competitive scenario of the global cloud endpoint protection market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Cloud Endpoint Protection market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in cloud endpoint protection market.

Scope of Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market:

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market by Solutions:

• Antivirus

• Anti-Spyware

• Firewall

• Endpoint Device Control

• Anti-Phishing

• Endpoint Application Control

• Other

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market by Services:

• Managed Services

• Training, Consulting and Integration

• Maintenance and Support

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market by Industry Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• It and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Education

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Government and Defense

• Others

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Symantec

• Sophos

• Trend Micro

• Eset

• Kaspersky Lab

• Palo Alto Networks

• Mcafee

• Fortinet

• Cisco Systems

• Panda Security

• Avast

• Sentinelone

• Bitdefender

• Commvault

• Carbon Black

• Fireeye

• Cososys

• Malwarebytes

• K7 Computing

• F-Secure Corporation

• Crowdstrike

• Comodo

• Endgame

• Webroot

• Viper Security

