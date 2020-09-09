Global Chip-On-Flex Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region

Global Chip-On-Flex Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.0% through 2020 to 2027.

Global Chip-On-Flex Market Drivers and Restrains:

Chip-On-Flex refers to the semiconductor assembly technology in which the die or microchip are directly mounted on the flexible substrate circuit board instead of the traditional printed circuit boards, along with electrical connections. Different types of substrates are using for Chip-On-Flex, such as rigid-flexible boards, flexible reinforced boards, and semi-flexible boards. Chip-On-Flex features several benefits over the printed circuit boards such as compact size, reduced weight, lower production cost, and high reliability.

Flex on Chip is supporting in the improving operate ergonomics, reducing the cost, amplified product quality, and testing repeatability. Due to its high bending strength, chi on flex is very useful in device assembly processes that need bending or folding steps and is also used in assemblies that require repeated movements like printers. The global Chip-On-Flex market is driven by a rise in the adoption of adaptive and miniaturized components in several applications and the growing demand for flexible batteries. However, the complexities and costs associated with the improvement of the product and changing consumer needs are restraining the market growth at the global level.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Chip-On-Flex Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the type, the single-sided Chip-On-Flex segment has led the Chip-On-Flex market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. They offer several benefits such as higher circuit density, reduced wiring errors, design flexibility, and stronger signal quality. The double-sided Chip-On-Flex segment is expected to witness a growth rate of XX% during the forecast period. A double-sided Chip on flex is a circuit having two conductive layers, one on each side of the base layer of polyimide within the circuit.

Global Chip-On-Flex Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Chip-On-Flex market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the enlarged adoption of novel technologies in the automobile sector. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the existence of leading chip manufacturers in the region such as AKM Industrial, Danbond Technology, and Compass Technology Company.

Emerging countries like China, India and Japan are the major contributors in the regional market. Among these, China held the dominate market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn over forecast period, with CAGR of XX%. The rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of an advanced chip on flex technology is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future. Europe is expected to witness significant CAGR XX% by the end of 2027 owing to the various well established companies are increasing their sales in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Chip-On-Flex Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.The report also helps in understanding Global Chip-On-Flex Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Chip-On-Flex Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Chip-On-Flex Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Chip-On-Flex Market:

Global Chip-On-Flex Market, by Type:

• Single sided Chip-On-Flex

• Double sided Chip-On-Flex

• Others.

Global Chip-On-Flex Market, by Application:

• Static

• Dynamics

Global Chip-On-Flex Market, By End-Use Industry:

• IT and Telecommunication

• Automotive

• Aerospace and defense

• Consumer electronics

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Chip-On-Flex Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Chip-On-Flex Market, Major Players:

• AKM Industrial Company Ltd.

• Chipbond Technology Corporation

• Compass Technology Company Ltd

• Compunetics

• Stars Microelectronics public company Ltd

• CWE

• Danbond Technology Co.

• Flexceed Co. Ltd

• LG IT Corporation

• STARS Microelectronics

• Stemco Group

• Shenzhen Danbang Technology Co., Ltd.

• ISI interconnect System

