Global Chemical Logistics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, End User, and by Geography.

Global Chemical Logistics Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The constant development of the chemical industry is one of the key factors that will drive the chemical logistics market during 2017 to 2016. Increasing demand for modernized green warehouses in the chemical industry will expand the chemical logistics market opportunities in coming years. With the increasing requirement for energy conservation, players in the chemical logistics market are moving towards eco-friendly business initiatives. Green warehousing initiatives such as precast concrete construction material, insulated steel panels, & wind turbines are being accepted for developing chemical warehouses.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Some of the logistics companies have already started initiatives for green transportation, warehousing, & distributions. The chemical logistics market forecast report expects that these factors will drive the market grow during the forecast period.

One of the major challenges that chemical logistic companies face is the volatile nature of crude oil prices which directly affect the petroleum, diesel and Natural gas prices. These are the primary sources of fuel used in transportation and directly affect the cost of supplying operations

The sea and road transportation based chemical logistic supply chain grasped the largest market share in 2013. The sea transportation based chemical logistic segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecasted period.

The Asia Pacific is the largest market of Chemical logistic market followed by North America, Europe and the rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific and RoW (include Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) are two of the fasted growing Chemical logistic market of the world. Country wise, China and the U.S. are two of the largest regional chemical logistics market. China held the major market share in terms of regional downstream chemical logistic supply chain 2013.

The upstream chemical logistic such as pipelines have the highest market share in RoW region attributed to the large petroleum production sites and pipeline based supply chain to all major countries of the Asia Pacific and European countries. The downstream logistic supply chain in the Asia Pacific is increasing at double-digit growth rate because of the economic rise and strengthening transportation infrastructure in this region. The downstream chemical logistics market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecasted period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by product type, end user, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the chemical logistics market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Chemical Logistics Market

Global Chemical Logistics Market, By Type

• Rail

• Road

• Pipeline

• Sea

Global Chemical Logistics Market, By Application

• General chemicals

• Flammable and explosive chemicals

• Toxic chemicals

Global Chemical Logistics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Chemical Logistics Market

• BDP International

• DB Schenker

• BASF

• DHL

• C.H. Robinson

• Agility

• Montreal Chemical Logistics

• CT Logistics

