Global Ceramic Foams Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, End-user, Application, and Region.

Global Ceramic Foams Market was valued at US$ 342.55 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 517 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.28 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding ceramic foams market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments by End-user, Types, Application, and Region and, project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by Materials, price, financial position, Material portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment.

Ceramic foam is usually made from Aluminum Oxide, where oxide and non-oxide Aluminum Oxide are used to manufacture ceramic foam. The open cell polymer foam is saturated with ceramic slurry and then fired in an oven, which leaves only the ceramic material forming the ceramic foam. This ceramic foam is tough, and can be used at very high temperature.

Ceramic foam insulation has low density, high-strength and excellent thermal shock resistance, playing an important role in high temperature insulating. Ceramic foam insulation is a great substitute to Mullite and Alumina Ceramic Fiber, and Aluminosilicate. They are widely use in metallurgical industry filter, thermal & sound insulating material, and automobile exhaust gas purification owing to its attractive characteristics such as low thermal conductivity, enhanced filtering capabilities, and high temperature resistant.

Increase in the use of ceramic foams in different industries is an important driver of the market. Moreover, the use of ceramic foam in pollution control has fueled the demand for ceramic foams in the forecast period. Nevertheless, the cost of production of ceramic foam is high due to high price of feedstock and production technique hamper the market growth. Advancements in the production technique to develop improved quality ceramic foams are expected to spur the opportunities for the market.

Based on type, Silicon carbide was the largest type segment of the ceramic foams market in 2017 and also expected to dominant throughout the forecast period. Silicon Carbide has properties such as high strength, low thermal expansion, excellent thermal shock resistance, high wear resistance, and high chemical resistance which makes material for ceramic foams in the iron casting application. Silicon carbide-based ceramic foams were the largest type of ceramic foams consumed in 2017.

In terms of Application, Molten metal filtration holds the largest application segment of the ceramic foams market in 2017. The growth in the production of cast iron, steel, and aluminum, due to their demand across all industrial verticals is anticipated to drive the ceramic foams market for molten metal filtration globally.

Foundry was the largest end-use industry segment of the ceramic foams market, globally. The increase in the production of consumer electronics and automobiles as a result of rapidly evolving economies across the worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the foundry industry, thereby propelling the growth of the ceramic foams market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific was the largest market for ceramic foams in 2017 and this market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in metal casting production, especially in India and China, has pushed the demand for ceramic foams in the region.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Ceramic Foams Market:

Global Ceramic Foams Market, by Type:

• Silicon Carbide

• Aluminum Oxide

• Zirconium Oxide

• Others

Global Ceramic Foams Market, by Application:

• Molten Metal Filtration

• Thermal & Acoustic Insulation

• Automotive exhaust Filters

• Others

Global Ceramic Foams Market, by End-user:

• Foundry

• Automotive

• Others

Global Ceramic Foams Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Ceramic Foams Market:

• Ultramet

• Vesuvius Plc

• SELEE Corporation

• ERG Aerospace Corp

• Saint-Gobain High-Performance Refractories

• Pyrotek

• Induceramics

• LANIK s.r.o

• Drache GmbH

• Baoding Ningxin New Material Co., Ltd.

• Ferro-Term Sp. z o.o

