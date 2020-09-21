Global Casino Management System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Purpose, Component, End User, and Geography

Global Casino Management System Market was valued US$ 4.61 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Surging demand for gaming and rising social acceptance for casinos are major factors which drives growth of the global casino management system market. Moreover, large amounts of currency transactions in casinos, which may tempt both staff and patrons to cheat and steal are another factor fueling demand for casino management system market. Governments are permitting these establishments to increase economic growth and promote international tourism. However, legalization and increase of online gaming marketplaces are limiting the market from realizing its utmost potential.

However, security concerns related with use of casino management system is a key factor which restrict growth of the global casino management system market. Moreover, high deployment costs associated with casino management system market and government regulations on gambling in some developing economies are some other factors anticipated to hinder growth of the global casino management system market over the forecast period.

The growing demand for casinos in emerging markets which includes Japan and Macau among others serves as opportunity for casino management system market.

The global casino management system market is segmented into purpose, component, end-user, and region. Based on purpose, the casino management system market is divided into security & surveillance, accounting & cash management, player tracking, property management, and marketing. On the basis of component, the casino management system market is classified into hardware and software. In terms of end user, the casino management system market is categorized into small & medium casinos and large casinos. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Based on purpose, Security & surveillance segment accounted for the XX% share in 2018. Advancements in automated security system are also estimated to translate into greater deployment of casino management system market during the forecast period. Casinos include a high monetary transactions that attracts a lot of fraud and spoof attacks prominent to an increased adoption of security and surveillance system.

In terms of region, the market in North America is anticipated to account for XX% share in terms of revenue and is estimated to maintain its dominance over the next few years followed by Europe. Moreover, the market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to register XX% growth rate over the forecast period, owing to rising social acceptance for casinos and growing number of casinos in emerging economies such as China and India.

The key players operating in the Global Casino Management System Market are Agilysys, Inc., Aristocrat Technologies Australia Pty Ltd., Advansys Limited, Avigilon, Bally Technologies, Inc., Cyrun, Casinfo Systems, Dallmeier, Intercard Inc., and Honeywell International Inc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Casino Management System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Casino Management System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Casino Management System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Casino Management System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Casino Management System Market

Global Casino Management System Market by Purpose

• Security & Surveillance

• Accounting & Cash Management

• Player Tracking

• Property Management

• Marketing

Global Casino Management System Market by Component

• Hardware

• Software

Global Casino Management System Market by End User

• Small & Medium Casinos

• Large Casinos

Global Casino Management System Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

