Global Cardiopulmonary Disease Diagnostics and Treatment Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019-2027: By Type, Disease Type, End-User, and Region.

Global Cardiopulmonary Disease Diagnostics and Treatment Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.7% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

The cardiopulmonary disease is the medical term used to define a range of serious disorders that affect the lungs “pulmonary” and heart “cardio”. The two main cardiopulmonary diseases due to tobacco are Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and Cardiovascular Disease (CVD).

Globally, more people die from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) than from any other cause and a projected 17.5 Mn. people in 2012. Of these deaths, nearly 80% are because of heart attacks and strokes, and over three quarters occur in low- and middle-income (LMI) countries. In 2012-13, approximately 34% of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) deaths occurred in people below 70 years of age. CVDs disproportionately affect LMICs, and in many economies, the economic and social burden is the highest between poor and lacking groups.

CVDs are mainly detected by using technologies like AI (artificial intelligence) in cardiovascular imaging and in IVD (vitro diagnostics) at point-of-care (POC). Artificial Intelligence in imaging is discussed before imaging in general as the imaging technologies available nowadays have not evolved significantly for many years.

The MMR report covers all the technologies and trends that play a prominent role in the growth of the cardiopulmonary disease diagnostics and treatment market over 2019-2027. Recent trends in the treatment of cardiopulmonary disease revolve about cardiovascular tissue generation and cardiac rhythm management. Cardiac stents and valves are not mentioned at length because of the lack of developing technologies in some of the countries.

ased on type, the electrocardiogram (ECG) segment dominated the cardiopulmonary disease diagnostics and treatment market, with a market size of US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.10%. This is attributed to the growing adoption of POC testing devices and mounting aging population. Also, the report covers the segments in the cardiopulmonary disease diagnostics and treatment market such as dosage, application, and end-user.

North America accounted for the largest cardiopulmonary disease diagnostics and treatment market share in 2019, with a market value of US$ XX.12 Mn; the regional market is expected to register a CAGR of XX.40% during 2019-2027. The major reasons for this growth are changing the lifestyle, growing awareness of many heart diseases in the USA.

Europe accounts for the second-highest revenue share contribution to the cardiopulmonary disease diagnostics and treatment market owing to the upsurge in heart rhythm problems, diabetes and increase in the elderly population.

The CVDs establish the leading cause of deaths in France, accounting for nearly 27% of the 535,000 deaths in 2011-12. Therefore, the growing prevalence of CVDs is likely to contribute to the growth of the cardiopulmonary disease diagnostics and treatment market in France.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cardiopulmonary Disease Diagnostics and Treatment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cardiopulmonary Disease Diagnostics and Treatment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Cardiopulmonary Disease Diagnostics and Treatment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cardiopulmonary Disease Diagnostics and Treatment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Cardiopulmonary Disease Diagnostics and Treatment Market

Global Cardiopulmonary Disease Diagnostics and Treatment Market, By Disease Type

• Cardiovascular diseases

o Coronary artery disease

o Angina pectoris

o Myocardial infarction

o Dysrhythmia

o Hypertension

o Others

• Respiratory diseases

o Influenza

o Asthma

o Bronchitis

o Emphysema

o Cystic fibrosis

o Others

Global Cardiopulmonary Disease Diagnostics and Treatment Market, By Type

• Diagnostics

o Electrocardiogram (ECG)

o Holter monitoring

o Echocardiogram

o Stress test

o Cardiac catheterization

o Cardiac computerized tomography (CT) scan

o Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

o Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)

o Stress blood pressure monitors

o Pulse oximeters

o Spirometry

o Treatment

• Medication

o Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

o Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBS)

o Anticoagulants

o Antiplatelet agents

o Others

Global Cardiopulmonary Disease Diagnostics and Treatment Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Diagnostic centers

• Specialty Clinics and Rehab Centers

• Research Institutes

• Others

Global Cardiopulmonary Disease Diagnostics and Treatment Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Indonesia

 Malaysia

 Vietnam

 Rest of Asia

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 U.K

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Sweden

• South America

 Mexico

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

 GCC

 South Africa

 Rest of MEA

Key players operating in the Global Cardiopulmonary Disease Diagnostics and Treatment Market

• Cardinal Health

• Cosmed Medical

• GE Healthcare

• Halma plc

• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• MGC Diagnostics Corporation

• NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

• Schiller AG

• Masimo Corporation

