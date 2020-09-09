Global Carbon Monoxide (Co) Detector Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Sensor Type, Application, and Region.

Global Carbon Monoxide (Co) Detector Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A carbon monoxide (Co) detector is a sensing or detection device which is used to sense the existence of the carbon monoxidegas and to give alarm alert to the users, to avoid poisoning which can be occur by carbon monoxide gas. Carbon monoxide is a tasteless,odourless and colourless gas produced by partial combustion of materials such as fuels and gas which contains carbon. CO is extremely dangerous for the human health and it is often known as a silent killer.

Market Dynamics

The carbon monoxide detector market has witnessed tremendous growth from the past couple of years. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the wide scale adoption of carbon monoxide detectors in residential applications such as in buildings and homes, in commercial applications for instance, in offices and shops and in industrial applications such as in oil and gas industry. A surge in the adoption of various safety devices and smart detectors by end users, rising government stringent rules and regulations to install CO alarm detectors to ensure safety of the certain place, increasing adoption of advanced sensor technology to sense CO gas and rising introduction of portable and wireless CO detectors are expected to improve thegrowth of the marketduring the forecast period. Additionally, CO detectors provide some major benefits such as early detection and warning to users, required less space to install and increased safety, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.However, high initial installation costs and poor response to flaming fires are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Carbon Monoxide (Co) Detector Market: Segmentation Analysis

By sensor type, the carbon monoxide detector market is segmented into opto-chemical type, biomimetic type, electrochemical type and semiconductor type. The opto chemical sensor type detectors provide only the qualitative warning of the gas and their cost is low as compared to other types.Biomimetic type detectors are the most reliable technology and arewidely used in the high-end areas such as in apartments, hotels and hospitals that use disinfectants, alcohols and air fresheners which can cause CO gas.A semiconductor type CO detector is largely used in the high utility applications. However, the Electrochemical CO detector is the most dominant technology in the developed regions such as in North America and Europe.Thus, large scale adoption of electrochemical detectors owing to its superior and improved performance than other type of detectors is driving the growth of the market.

By application, the residential and commercial segmentdominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of CO detectors in the homes, rising mandatory government rules to install CO detector to avoid human death cases and rising requirement of CO detectors in engine repair shops, in tunnels and in various garages is impelling the growth of the market.

Global Carbon Monoxide (Co) Detector Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major contributors behind the growth of the market in the respective region. The growth is attributed to the high adoption of carbon monoxide detectors in residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The massive presence of various CO detector in the manufacturing companies, increasing adoption in home and automotive industries, increasing installation of CO detectors in underground garages and rising adoption of smart homes and wireless smart safety devices is driving the growth of the market.

According to MMR study, around 430 peopledieof CO poisoning in the US, each year. Thus, in the developed country like the United States, installation of CO detectors in homes, buildings and offices is mandatory under many jurisdictions laws, which is ultimately impelling the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Carbon Monoxide (Co) Detector Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Carbon Monoxide (Co) Detector Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Carbon Monoxide (Co) Detector Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Carbon Monoxide (Co) Detector Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Carbon Monoxide (Co) Detector Market

Global Carbon Monoxide (Co) Detector Market, By Sensor Type

• Opto-Chemical Type

• Biomimetic Type

• Electrochemical Type

• Semiconductor Type

Global Carbon Monoxide (Co) Detector Market, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Medical

• Environmental

• Others

Global Carbon Monoxide (Co) Detector Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Carbon Monoxide (Co) Detector Market, Key Players

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• MTI Industries, Inc

• Safelincs

• X-Sense

• System Sensor

• Leeo

• Yondwin

• Aeroqual Ltd

• ABB

• Siemens AG

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Kidde

• First Alert

• Google Nest

• Greystone Energy Systems Inc

