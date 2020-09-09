Global Caprolactam Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027 by End-Product, Application and Region.

Global Caprolactam Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX %.

Escalating demand for plastics in the construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics sectors is estimated to be a key driver for the caprolactam demand during the forecast years. Superior properties of caprolactam including high strength, elasticity, abrasion resistance, chemical & oil resistance, along with low moisture absorbency of nylon fibers and resins is further fuelling the caprolactam demand. Instability in raw material cost for producing the caprolactam restrains the caprolactam market to some extent. While unstable raw material prices and concentration of demand of the caprolactam are the key challenges for caprolactam market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Nylon 6 fibers are dominating application segment of caprolactam market. Demand of the caprolactam is largely dependent on the need for nylon 6 fibers and resins in various end-use applications. Caprolactam is used in the synthesis of nylon 6 fibers, which is further used in the production of textile fibers, industrial fibers, and carpets.

Furthermore, increasing demand for nylon 6 polymers in apparels, sportswear, swimwear, and fashion wear. However, caprolactam prices are expected to increase over the forecast period owing to highly volatile raw material prices.

Caprolactam is used in numerous end-use industries including as textile yarn, industrial yarn, engineering plastics, carpet fibers, and staple fibers. The textile industry is dominating segment application segment of caprolactam market.

Engineering plastic is another major end-use for the caprolactam market. Caprolactam is applied in the production of nylon 6 fibers that are increasingly used for engine covers, tire cord manufacturer, and gears & bearings due to their superior fatigue resistance, tensile strength, and durability.

Asia-Pacific region grabs major share in the caprolactam market. Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India is encouraging the demand for caprolactam with rapid urbanization and industrialization, growing demand for clothing and automobile industry. Emerging countries will achieve greater economic development resulting in increased per capita income.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding caprolactam market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the caprolactam market.

The scope of Global Caprolactam Market

Global Caprolactam Market, By End-Product:

• Nylon 6 Resins

• Nylon 6 Fibers

Global Caprolactam Market, By Application:

• Industrial Yarns

• Engineering Plastic

• Textiles & Carpets

• Other

Global Caprolactam Market, by Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Advansix Inc.

• Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

• BASF SE

• Capro Corp

• DOMO Caproleuna GmbH

• Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

• Juhua Group Corp.

• Lanxess AG

• Ojsc Kuibyshevazot

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• UBE Industry Group

