Global Capacity Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical and by Geography

Global Capacity Management Market was valued US$ 608.92 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Capacity Management Market segmented by component, organization size, deployment mode, vertical and region. By organization size, the capacity management market is segmented into small and medium enterprise, and large enterprise. By deployment type, the capacity management market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. By verticals, the capacity management market is segmented into information technology and telecom, healthcare, manufacturing. Geographically, global capacity management market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Demand for capacity management is increasing rapidly owing to it supports easy-to-use solutions and builds capacity to the IT industry. Improve staff productivity, increases return on investment, which gives accurate results and low cost and time saving are the major driving factor for growth in the global capacity management market.

Based on the component, the capacity management market is segmented into solutions and services. With the solutions, the capacity management market is further segmented into network capacity management, storage capacity management, and application capacity management. By services the capacity management market is further segmented into implementation and testing, consulting, support and maintenance, and training and education.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR in the capacity market during the forecast period. SMEs are investing in IT infrastructure is one of the major reasons expected to drive the capacity management market growth in capacity management market. However, digital transformation has also influenced Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to adopt cloud-based capacity management solutions and services.

North America is projected to account large market share in the capacity management market owing to the presence of noticeable capacity management solution and service providers such as BMC Software, IBM and VMware. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to reach at high growth rate in the global capacity management market during the forecast period owing to growing demand of technical advancements in developing economies such as China, Japan, and India.

Key profiled and analysed in this report

Nlyte Software, CPT Global, Neubrain, LLC. , Axway, IDERA, Inc., SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. , Turbonomic, Inc., Aspire Technology, ASG Technologies, ManageEngine, Zoho Corp, Planview, Inc., HelpSystems, IBM Corporation, BMC Software, Inc, CA Technologies, NetApp, Riverbed Technology, HPE, TEOCO Corporation, VMware, Inc, Sumerian, Syncsort and TeamQuest Corporation

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Capacity Management market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Capacity Management market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Capacity Management market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Capacity Management market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Capacity Management Market, by Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global Capacity Management Market, by Organization Size

• Small and medium enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Capacity Management Market, by Vertical

• Telecom

• IT

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

Global Capacity Management Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

