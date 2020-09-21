Global Cancer Registry Software Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, Deployment model, Database, Functionality, End user and Region.

Global Cancer Registry Software Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 89.90 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

A cancer registry is a computer based database that uses software to arrange, collect, and store on cancer patients to evaluate cancer-specific outcomes, conditions, and drug/medical device exposure. These solutions help store, manage, and provide access to information that helps in building a cancer patient registry.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the cancer registry software market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026.

The global cancer registry software market is being driven by the factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, favorable government initiatives, rising pressure to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs, rising adoption of EHRs, and the growing use of cancer patient registry data for post-marketing surveillance are driving the growth of this market.

However privacy and data security-related concerns are restricting the market growth. Increase in number of accountable care organizations is creating sufficient opportunities for the market growth.

Based on type, standalone software segment is valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period and accounted for a larger share mainly because of the significant use of standalone software by government organizations & TPAs for population health management which also provides practical and easy-to-use tools to store and process registry data, while standalone software are customized for patient registries, which offers higher flexibility and features such as multiple system usage and automatic up gradation.

North America region is expected to grow at XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the innovative product development and increasing investment in research and development for innovation in the region. Furthermore, Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global cancer registry software market, due to the presence of strong academic & research base and availability of funding for research in the European countries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global cancer registry software Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Cancer Registry Software Market.

Scope of the Global Cancer Registry Software Market

Global Cancer Registry Software Market, By Type

• Standalone Software

• Integrated Software

Global Cancer Registry Software Market, By Deployment model

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

Global Cancer Registry Software Market, By Database

• Commercial Databases

• Public Databases

Global Cancer Registry Software Market, By Functionality

• Cancer Reporting to Meet State & Federal Regulations

• Patient Care Management

• Product Outcome Evaluation

• Medical Research and Clinical Studies

Global Cancer Registry Software Market, By End user

• Government Organizations & Third-party Administrators (TPAS)

• Hospitals & Medical Practices

• Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, & Medical Device Companies

• Private Payers

• Research Centers

Global Cancer Registry Software Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Cancer Registry Software Market

• Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems (RMCDS)

• Onco, Inc.

• McKesson Corporation

• Elekta AB (PUB)

• C/Net Solutions

• Electronic Registry Systems (ERS), Inc.

• ROCKY MOUNTAIN CANCER DATA SYSTEMS

• MCKESSON CORPORATION

• ORDINAL DATA, INC

• CONDUENT, INC

• IBM

• HIMAGINE SOLUTIONS INC

