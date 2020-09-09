Global Cancer API Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Degib , Tinib , Rafenib, Parib,and Region.

Global Cancer API Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.42% from2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.



The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Cancer API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) is the ingredient in medicinal drug use for cancer. The cancer is disordered and unregulated cell development. As per the WHO, nearly 65% of all cancer deaths occur in developing economies and the number of worldwide cancer deaths is expected to upsurge by 45% from 2007 to 2030 with 7.9 Mn. to 11.5 Mn. deaths influenced by the increase in consumption of unhealthy diet, tobacco use, insufficient physical activity and the harmful use of alcohol in major regions.

The cancer API market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the MMR report, which helps to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the global and regional level for the cancer API market globally. Such as, growing demand for small molecule drug is one of the initial factors enhancing the growth of the Cancer API market. The small molecule cancer API market is suffering a period of rapid change. Small molecules are pre-dominating the industry of pharmaceutical and account for approximately 80 % of the pharmaceutical sales, signifying their relevance in the upcoming future of pharmaceuticals. Also, small molecules have made major development in the field of cancer treatment. In the global cancer API market main API molecule segments include degib, tinib, rafenib, and parib.

The Pfizer Company currently dominates the cancer API market globally with 23.2 % of the entire market share. Pfizer Company has generated exceptional revenue figures because of the sales of cancer drugs like ‘Xalkori,’ ‘Bosulif,’ ‘Inlyta,’ ‘Ibrance,’ and a few others. The Ibrance is the drug which is mainly responsible for fueling Pfizer to the top spot in cancer API market. Also, AbbVie Company has the second-largest cancer API market share globally. AbbVie Company holds 17.7 % of the total market share.

The report also offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the Global Cancer API Market, namely, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and the MEA. Among this, North America accounted for the largest cancer API market share in 2019, with a market value of US$ XX Mn; the regional market is expected to register a CAGR of XX.11% during 2019-2027. This is attributed to the potential rate due to the presence of pharmaceutical key players for new drug discovery using new technology in the USA. As stated by the IFPMA (International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations), the United State holds 45 % worldwide market share for pharmaceutical companies with new drug discovery using the API with expenditure has been increased from US$ 461.7 Bn. in 2016.

In recent years, major players in the cancer API market have taken several strategic measures, like facility expansions and partnerships. In 2018, Eli Lilly and Company acquired AurKa Pharma and Armo Biosciences in order to develop its cancer portfolio.

The MMR reports also cover key developments in the cancer API market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. In 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim Company launched a new production facility for inventive drugs. The facility focuses on manufacturing and development of drugs in tablet form previously launching them worldwide.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cancer API Marketincluding all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cancer API Marketdynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Cancer API Marketsize. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cancer API Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Cancer API Market

Global Cancer API Market, By Degib

• Sonidegib

• Vismodegib

Global Cancer API Market, By Tinib

• Ponatinib

• Brigatinib

Global Cancer API Market, By Rafenib

• Sorafenib

• Regorafenib

• Vemurafenib

Global Cancer API Market, By Parib

• Olaparib

• Rucaparib

• Niraparib

Global Cancer API Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

 India

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Indonesia

 Malaysia

 Vietnam

 Rest of Asia

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

• Europe

 U.K

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Spain

 Italy

 Sweden

• South America

 Mexico

 Brazil

 Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

 GCC

 South Africa

 Rest of MEA

Key players operating in the Global Cancer API Market

• Exelixis Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Eisai Ltd.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• AbbVie Inc.

• F. Hoffman La Roche

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Novartis AG

• Bayer AG

• Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Celgene

• Eli Lilly & Company

• Puma Biotech

• TESARO, Inc.

