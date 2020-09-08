Global Camping Coolers Market- Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Volume, Product Type, Material, End-Users, Application and Region.

Global Camping Coolers Market was valued at US$ 735 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at 6.5 % to reach US$ XX Bn in forecast period.

Product Definition:

Camping Coolers are often taken on picnics, and on vacation or holiday. Where summers are hot, they may also be used just for getting cold groceries to home from the store. They are usually made with interior and exterior shells of plastic, with a hard foam in between. They come in sizes from small personal ones to large family ones with wheels.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Camping Coolers market Dynamics:

Increasing preference of individuals to partake in outdoor activities, advancements in technology of manufacturing, and increased utilization of the product from healthcare industry are the factors expected to boost the growth of the market. The growth in tourism industry across the world has given the boost to the camping coolers market and are expected to drive the same. The report covers an analysis of tourism industry by region and hot tourist destination that are affecting the growth positively of camping cooler market.

However longer product lifecycle, complications in handling the coolers of large capacity, growing concerns regarding environmental damage are some of the factors expected to retrain the growth of market in forecast period (2020-2027). Seriousness of these factors is different by different region and has studied in the report with customized approach. Stringent rules and regulations by European and North American countries are expected to restrain the growth of the market however, its impact will be different on Asian market and European.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/54223

Global Camping Coolers market, Segmentation Analysis:

By application the dry camping segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019.

The dry camping segment held over 42.0% total market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. The off-roading is also increasing substantially and gaining popularity across the developed countries where high engine power cars are developed for off roading. Availability of thousands of acres of public land open to dry camping, mainly in national forests is much advantageous to the dry camping.

By 2027, North America is expected to account for around 44% of the overall revenue.

Continuous increase in number of travelers opting for hiking activities, and most of the key manufacturers of chillers are based in the region are some of the factors driving the market in the region. Decreasing fuel prices in U.S. have resulted in a number of consumers seeking off-road activities. Familiarity of consumers makes marketing and selling the product easier in the region as compared to other regions. Demand for luxury campsites is increasing with rising tourism market. Key camping cooler manufacturers are trying to deal directly with customer through e-commerce and official stores. In 2013, camping ranked as one of the top five most popular outdoor activities among young people in the United States.

Research and Developments:

In September 2017 Pelican Products Inc. announced the launch of Pelican Elite, a 48-can-sized soft side cooler with features including sweat-proof interior fabric, detachable padded shoulder strap, press and buckle, and high-density closed cell foam insulation to facilitate ice retention for a longer time span.

In January 2017, Engel Coolers upgraded the outer 500 denier rip-stop polyester fabric of its backpack chillers to 600 denier rip-stop polyester fabric.

In May 2017, Igloo Products Corp. launched a new hydration line of stainless products, including drink ware.

In July 2017, K2 Coolers, a designer and manufacturer of outdoor chillers, launched a new summit series at a price cheaper than that offered by its competitors.

As per Outdoor Industry Association’s report in 2017 around 50% of the U.S. population participates in at least one outdoor activity.

In April 2019, Igloo Coolers announced the launch of the first-ever biodegradable cooler, branded as “The Recool”.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Camping Coolers market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Camping Coolers market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Camping Coolers market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Camping Coolers market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/54223

The Scope of Global Camping Coolers market:

Global Camping Coolers market, By Volume

• Less than 25 Quarts

• 25-50 Quarts

• 50-75 Quarts

• 75-100 Quarts

• Greater than 100 Quarts

Global Camping Coolers market, By Product Type

• Hard

• Soft

• Others

Global Camping Coolers market, By Material

• Metal

• Plastics

• Fabric

Global Camping Coolers market, By Application

• Dry Camping

• Backpacking

• Off-Road/RV Camping

• Others

Global Camping Coolers market, By End-Users

• Camping

• Medical

• Military

Global Camping Coolers market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Camping Coolers market, key players

• AO Coolers

• Bison Coolers

• Engel Coolers

• Grizzly Coolers

• Igloo Coolers

• ORCA

• Pelican Products Inc.

• Polar Bear Coolers

• Rubbermaid

• STANLEY

• The Coleman Company Inc.

• YETI COOLERS LLC

• Koolatron CA

• TokyoPlast.com

• Nilkamal

• Cordova Outdoors

• Outdoor Supacentre Pty Ltd

• Ningbo Chengtao Plastic Factory

• RTIC Web Services LLC

• Kelty

• others.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Camping Coolers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Camping Coolers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Camping Coolers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Camping Coolers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Camping Coolers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Camping Coolers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Camping Coolers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Camping Coolers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Camping Coolers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Camping Coolers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Camping Coolers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Camping Coolers Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-camping-coolers-market/54223/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com