Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Grade, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market was valued at US$ 198.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 312.7 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5 % during a forecast period.

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) is found in bacteria such as green algae. For industrial purposes, it is produced over the reaction of 4-methyl phenol with 2-methyl propene. BHT is mainly used as a food preservative because of its antioxidant properties. Furthermore, it is used to avoid oxidation in industrial additive fluids like oil and fuel. The global butylated hydroxytoluene market has witnessed significant growth owing to the expansion of the cosmetics industry, as butylated hydroxytoluene is used as a stabilizer in cosmetics.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Additionally, the use of butylated hydroxytoluene as an animal feed to increase disease resistance in animals drives the market growth. Intensifying demand for synthetic antioxidants because of their increasing utilization for preserving food products in order to increase shelf life will boost the market growth. The product inhibits oxidation and has its applications in numerous industries including a food additive, cosmetics, lubricating & speciality oils, food packaging, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals.

However, the safety of butylated hydroxytoluene used as food flavor is still questionable. As its wide use is considered to be associated with liver enlargement and carcinogenic activity. Hence, lack of knowledge among food manufacturers and consumers regarding its harmful side may restrain the market growth of butylated hydroxytoluene market globally.

Personal care & cosmetics segment may witness considerable gains of up to 4.7% by 2026. It neutralizes free oxygen radicals, upsurges shelf life, and stabilizes colourants in personal care products. Growing demand for skin and sun care products owing to changing climatic conditions & global warming will drive cosmetics industry growth. This will drive market growth.

Technical grade segment is anticipated to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is mostly attributed to demand for BHT as an antioxidant in rubbers, plastics, coatings, printing inks, lubricants, biodiesel, and elastomers. Industrial growth in the Asia Pacific especially in the agrochemicals, printing inks, coatings industries is driving the demand for BHT.

Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share of global butylated hydroxytoluene market followed by North America. The Asia Pacific led by Japan, South Korea, India and China, butylated hydroxytoluene market is estimated to surpass US$ 125 Mn in the estimated timeframe. BHT prevents lipid oxidation in food products with processed foods, meat products & baked goods. Growing consumption of bread & cookies owing to changing lifestyles and a busy schedule will promote baked goods consumption, therefore, fostering regional product demand.

China butylated hydroxytoluene market may witness significant gains over 5.9% by 2026. BHT because of its food preserving and antioxidative properties is extensively added to food packaging products. The growing demand for attractive food packaging sheets and plastics in order to lure consumers will enhance the market size.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market.

Scope of Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market, By Grade

• Technical Grade

• Food Grade

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market, By End-Use Industry

• Plastics & Rubbers

• Food & Beverages

• Animal Feed

• Personal Care

• Others

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market

• Sasol Limited

• Lanxess

• Eastman Chemical Company

• HELM AG

• Oxiris Chemicals S.A.

• Finoric LLC

• Finar Limited

• Yasho Industries Limited

• Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd.

• Twinkle Chemi Lab Pvt. Ltd.

• Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.

• Honshu Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

• Cargill Incorporated

• Caldic

• Impextraco

• Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals

• Perstorp Group

• KH Chemicals

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Merisol

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31106

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com