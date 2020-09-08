Global Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) Filters Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global bulk-acoustic-wave (BAW) filters market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filter is one of the types of electronic band pass radio frequency filter. BAW filters are generally used in electronics devices to convert electrical energy into acoustic form. BAW RF filters are widely used in the applications up to 6 GHz frequency range.

Market Dynamics

The research and development activities in the field of BAW devices is being conducted from the past few years with a great promise and today BAW filters are rapidly becoming popular in the marketplace ranging from the high-end industrial and military markets to consumer wireless application market. Growing adoption of BAW filters in consumer electronics devices such as mobile phones, tablets and more along with the rising adoption of these devices, rising adoption of BAW technology in LTE, 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi technology and increasing requirements for small and high performance microwave devices for growing wireless communication system market are expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, BAW filters provide some benefits such as small size, low cost, less sensitivity to temperature and low insertion loss, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, availability of low-cost SAW filters, need of more processing steps and complexity in fabrication method are the major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market.

Global Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) Filters Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the thin-film bulk acoustic resonator segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A thin-film bulk acoustic resonator is the most common and most widely used BAW filter device which contains mechanical energy on a piezoelectric material created by thin film layers sandwiched between two electrodes. A growing adoption of thin film bulk acoustic resonator in applications such as cell phones and other wireless system-based applications like wireless positioning modules and systems such as GPS, satellite navigation is attributed to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing adoption of thin film bulk acoustic technology based filters or duplexers in many advanced and new Smartphones including the Smartphone’s manufactured in year 2020 and in various 4G and 5G products to reduce the complexity of RF front end antenna and electronics system is further propelling the growth of market. Furthermore, rising applications of thin film bulk acoustic resonators in electronics instruments such as oscillators, synchronizers, in sensor applications, in power amplifiers and in electronics miniaturisation applications is expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) Filters Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, the Asia pacific held largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. China is the world leader in the BAW filter market. The growth is attributed to the well established semiconductor manufacturing, telecommunication and electronics industry across the region.

Increasing adoption of high end 5G and 4G Smartphone, increasing application of BAW filters in 5G applications and other 5G products, rising adoption of VoLTE and LTE networks and growing technological advancements in wireless communications standards is driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing allocation of budget for telecom and electronics industry in the country like China and India is further propelling the growth of the market.

Global Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) Filters Market: Key Development

In Sept 2019, Akoustis Technologies announced company’s original 5G small cell base station XBAW filter solution in the BAW filter market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) Filters Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) Filters Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) Filters Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) Filters Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) Filters Market

Global Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) Filters Market, By Type

• Solid Mounted Bulk Acoustic Resonators

• Thin-Film Bulk Acoustic Resonator

Global Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) Filters Market, By Application

• Smartphone’s

• Wi-Fi hotspots

• Tablets

• USB sticks

• Others

Global Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) Filters Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Bulk-Acoustic-Wave (BAW) Filters Market, Key Players

Global Players

• Avago Technologies

• Qorvo

• TDK

• Skywork Solutions

• Crystek Corporation

• Bird Technologies

• Abracon

• Avnet Inc

• Broadcom

• Skyworks Solutions Inc

North America

• Qualcomm

• Akoustis Technologies

Europe

• ABB Ltd

Asia Pacific

• Yageo

• Tai-SAW Technology Co. Ltd

