Global Building Information Modeling Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Solution, Deployment, Project Lifecycle, Application, End User, and Region.

Global Building Information Modeling Market was valued US$ 3.86 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

Building information modeling market is segmented into solution, deployment, lifecycle, application, end user, and region. Based on deployment, building information modeling market is classified into on-premise and cloud. Cloud is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to easy access and cost effectiveness.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rising need for optimized project performance and productivity, increasing demand for enhanced communication and coordination for assets in lifecycle management process, government mandating usage of building information modeling in various countries will boost the market of building information modeling in forecast period and at same time high cost & long time training will hamper the market.

North America is hold the largest share of market building information modeling in forecast period followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key player's studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in building information modeling market are Autodesk Inc., Hexagon AB, Aveva Group Plc, Dassault Systemes, Nemetschek SE, Bentely Systems, Trimbles Inc., Asite Limited, RIB Software SE, Pentagaon Solutions Ltd, AECOM, Trimble Navigation Limited, Robert McNeel & Associates, Cadsoft, Computers and Structure, Synchro Software, Topcom Positioning Systems Inc., Cleardge3D Inc., and Archidata Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Building Information Modeling Market, by geography for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Building Information Modeling Market, by geography for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Building Information Modeling Market, by geography for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Building Information Modeling Market, by geography for automotive the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Building Information Modeling Market:

Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Solution

• Software

• Services

Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud

Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Project Lifecycle

• Pre-construction

• Construction

• Operation

Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Infrastructure

• Industrial

Global Building Information Modeling Market, by End User

• Contractor

• Engineers & developers

• Architects

Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in Global Building Information Modeling Market:

• Autodesk Inc.

• Hexagon AB

• Aveva Group Plc

• Dassault Systemes

• Nemetschek SE

• Bentely Systems

• Trimbles Inc.

• Asite Limited

• RIB Software SE

• Cleardge3D

• Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

• Pentagaon Solutions Ltd

• AECOM

• Robert McNeel & Associates

• Cadsoft

• Computers and Structure

• Synchro Software

• Archidata Inc.

