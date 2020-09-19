Global Bromelain Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Application, Source, and Region.

Global Bromelain Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Bromelain market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in feed phytogenic market.

Bromelain is an enzyme which is extracted from stem and fruit of pineapples and has its end user in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors has upped its prominence. Various advance innovation and technologies have improved the industrial grades and quality of bromelain significantly. Purification strategies undertaken by manufacturers coupled with steps taken for preserving the quality from chemical industrialization is likely to increase the bromelain market.

Growing demand from various end-use industries such as household care, animal feed, textile industry, etc., due to its properties is key factor expected to drive growth of the global bromelain market. Moreover, bromelain can be used for production of dietary supplement, as tenderizing meat agent, which is expected to boost demand for bromelain and thereby drive growth of the global market. Increasing demand of the bromelain and usage of natural products for production in various industries is also spurring demand for bromelain.

The Bromelain has its inherent properties to tenderize meat helps to reduce post process preparation time and reduces production costs considerably. This is expected to boost market demand for the enzyme in the forecast period.

Based on type, Bromelain Powder 1200 GDU/g on Maltodextrin seems as an off-white to yellow fine powder. The highest enzyme concentration occurs in the lower portion of pineapple plant stems, appreciable quantities are also present in fruits and leaves. This product is easily soluble in water and has a 6% maximum loss on drying. Bromelain Powder 1200 GDU/g holds the highest market in the forecast period.

Based on Source, bromelain can be extracted from stems as well as from fruits, and can be isolated in small amount from pineapple waste such as core, leaves, peels etc. The fruit bromelain has the high proteolytic activity compared to stem bromelain. The Fruits source has the highest market globally.

In terms of application, The Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals industries have the largest applications of bromelain for several processes and holds the highest market in the forecast period. Globally, 85% of the shares occupies by these two segment. Growing application of bromelain in the bakery, meat, and brewing industry is likely to boost revenue growth of the F&B segment during the forecast period.

Geographically, the detergent industry in North America is the largest consumer of enzymes and the region holds the highest market and expected to be the largest consumer throughout the forecast period. The meat industry in North America is on an upward growth trajectory, due to increasing consumption of meat products by the population. Continuous product and technological innovation in the textile industry in the APAC region leads to increase in the demand for the bromelain market in the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Bromelain Market:

Global Bromelain Market, by Type:

• 1,200 GDU/g

• 2,000 GDU/g

• 2,500 GDU/g

• Others

Global Bromelain Market, by Application:

• Healthcare

• Dietary Supplements

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Global Bromelain Market, by Source:

• Stem

• Fruits

Global Bromelain Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Bromelain Market:

• Creative Enzymes

• Changsha Natureway Co., Ltd.

• Nutriteck

• Enzyme Development Corporation

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies

• Enzybel Group

• Food State Company

• Krishna Enzytech Pvt. Ltd.

• Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd.

• Fooding Group Limited

