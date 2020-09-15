Global Broadcast Switcher Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Component, End User, Type of Port, and Region.

Global Broadcast Switcher Market was valued US$ 1.80 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing usage of social media, video streaming channels, YouTube, live video games, seminars, sports events and web broadcasting needs innovative broadcast switchers are driving the growth in the global broadcast switcher market. Broadcast switcher helps to capture data from multiple sources and empower broadcasters to switch between multiple cameras, game consoles and computers in real time. The upsurge in consumer’s demand for high-quality video content, global adoption of HD and increase in number of digital channels is propelling the growth of market.

Router switchers are expected to lead the global broadcast switcher market owing to their usage in various application segments such as sports broadcasting, news production, and studio production. Furthermore, Production switchers are projected to witness strong growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for special effects broadcasting. Increasing demand for emerging technologies such as 4K display and further digitization to 3D are big opportunities for global broadcast switchers market. Huge capital cost required while establishing new broadcast facilities, and high cost of broadcasting equipment restricts the market growth.

On the basis of region, Global Broadcast Switcher Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of huge adoption of routing switchers and enlarged usage of production trucks, which helps to minimize power consumption and produce lower heat and noise. Increasing usage of production switchers across emergent application segments such as educational institutes, places of worship or corporate conferences is boosting the growth in demands for the broadcast switcher.

Key profiled and analyzed in the Global broadcast switcher market are Sony Electronics, Inc., Snell Group, Grass Valley, Panasonic Corporation, Broadcast Pix, Ross Video, Miranda Technologies, Evertz Corporation, Utah Scientific, Inc. and Harris Broadcast.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Broadcast Switcher Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Broadcast Switcher Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Broadcast Switcher Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Broadcast Switcher Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Broadcast Switcher Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Broadcast Switcher Market:

Global Broadcast Switcher Market, by Component:

• Production Switchers

• Router Switchers

• Master Control Switchers

Global Broadcast Switcher Market, by End User:

• Sports Broadcasting

• Studio Production

• Production Trucks

• News Production

• Post Production

Global Broadcast Switcher Market, by Type of Port:

• Coaxial

• Uncompressed IP

• Compressed IP

Global Broadcast Switcher Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Broadcast Switcher Market:

• FOR-A Company Ltd.

• Ross Video Ltd.

• Evertz Corporation

• Grass Valley USA LLC

• Snell Ltd.

• Sony Electronics, Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• NewTek Inc.

• Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd.

• Ikegami Electronics USA, Inc.

• Pinnacle Systems, Inc.

• Broadcast Pix

• Miranda Technologies

• Utah Scientific, Inc.

• Harris Broadcast

