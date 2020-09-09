Global Brachytherapy Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Technique, Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Global Brachytherapy market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Global Brachytherapy Market

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Brachytherapy is the type of radiotherapy that is widely used to treat cancers such as prostate, breast, skin, and others. In Brachytherapy radioactive material called source is placed inside the body of cancer patients in order to kill cancer cells and to shrink tumours.

Market Dynamics

The g4rowing use of Brachytherapy by doctors to treat various cancers such as prostate, skin, breast, stomach, cervix, brain, neck, lung, and many others is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Growing technological advancements in Brachytherapy, increasing investment by market players for research and development activities in this field, growing adoption of negligible invasive surgeries, rising number of cancer patients across the globe, and surging demand to treat cancer at the first stage are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. Brachytherapy provides some major benefits such as effective treatment of cancer, high level of accuracy, and high possibility of permanently curing cancer, which ultimately propels the market growth.

However, the possibility of side effects to the area being treated and the availability of alternative cancer treatment methods are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Brachytherapy Market: Segmentation Analysis

By technique, a high dose rate (HDR) Brachytherapy segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. HDR Brachytherapy is the type of internal radiotherapy. It is a dominant treatment method of internally delivered radiation therapy that kills various kinds of cancer cells such as prostate, skin, breast, and cervical. HDR Brachytherapy provides some benefits such as highly accurate internally delivered radiation therapy, convenient treatment, generally pain-free treatment, and reduced risk of common long- and short- term side effects, which makes them the most used treatment method for cancer.

By application, the prostate cancer segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Prostate cancer is that kind of cancer which develops in the prostate gland and one of the most common types of cancer that occurs in the men worldwide. According to research, it is found that, in 2018, 1.3 million new cases of prostate cancer are registered globally and most importantly 6 out of 10 men have a risk of getting diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. The incidence rate of prostate cancers is highest in North America, and Australia/New Zealand. Age-standardized incidence rates of prostate cancer have increased noticeably. The increasing age-adjusted incidence rate of prostate cancer worldwide is expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. Alternatively, the breast cancer segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of breast cancer among women across the world is impelling the growth of the market.

Global Brachytherapy Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major contributors behind the growth of the market in the region. The growth is attributed to the increasing use of the Brachytherapy treatment method to cure cancer patients across the region.

An increasing number of prostates, lung, breast, bronchus, and colorectal cancer patients across the US is driving the growth of the market across the region. These types of cancer are accounted for nearly 50% of all cancer cases in the United States. It is estimated that by the end of 2020, there will be approximately 1.8 Mn people will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States. Breast cancer and prostate cancer are the most common cancer types that are occurred in men and women of the US. As per MMR study, approximately 276,480 women and 2,620 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 191,930 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer by 2020.

Estimated Number of Cancer Patients and Deaths in the US by the End of 2020-

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Brachytherapy Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Brachytherapy Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Brachytherapy Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Brachytherapy Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Brachytherapy Market

Global Brachytherapy Market, By Technique

• High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

• Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

• Pulse Dose Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

• Image Guided Brachytherapy (IGBT)

Global Brachytherapy Market, By Product

• Brachytherapy After Loader

• Brachytherapy Applicators

o Intracavitary Applicators

o Intraluminal Applicators

o Interstitial Applicators

o Intraoperative and Surface Applicators

• Brachytherapy Software

Global Brachytherapy Market, By Application

• Prostate Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Gynecological Cancer

• Cervical Cancer

• Skin Cancer

• Others (Lung, Head, Neck)

Global Brachytherapy Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Others

Global Brachytherapy Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Brachytherapy Market, Key Players

Global Players

• Boston Scientific

• C4 Imaging

• CIVCO Radiotherapy

• Concure Oncology’s

• Elekta AB

• Varian Medical Systems

• Theragenics Corporation

• iCAD Inc

• IsoAid

• C. R. Bard, Inc

• Sun Nuclear Corporation

• Mevion Medical Systems, Inc

North America

• IsoRay Medical, Inc

• Argon Medical Devices, Inc

• Cianna Medical

Europe

• Eckert & Ziegler

Asia Pacific

• Hitachi, Ltd

• Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd

South America

• Elketa Mexico

MEA

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Brachytherapy Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-brachytherapy-market/66854/

