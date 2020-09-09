Global Body Oil Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.

Global Body Oil Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.6 % from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Global Body Oil Market Overview:

Body oils refer to the skincare products which are useful on the skin for treatment. The key elements in the body oils contains natural sources like vegetable or fruit seeds, fatty acids & vitamin E. Priority for aromatherapy is pouring the demand for body oils in current years. Aromatherapy acts as a substitute medicine & has numerous useful properties. For example, patients detected with acute leukemia favors aromatherapy which alleviates the symptoms like pain, anxiety, insomnia among others. Moreover, factors like growing number of spas & wellness centers around the globe is also enhancing the development of the global body oils market.

The growing consciousness among people about the therapeutic aids of massage when treating numerous health issues like arthritis, soreness, body pains, etc. is knocked to be a main influencer which will surge revenue growth of the global market. Hectic daily schedules increase the amount of stress-related cases and people seek numerous forms of massage for relief & this in turn, will add to the revenue growth of this body oil market.

There is a constant spending on beauty care products among the customers through the world. Within cosmetic products, skin care product dominates the total market. Consciousness towards healthy skin is pouring the demand for diverse types of body oil. Body oils are vital alternatives of body lotions which are applied on skin and has many benefits like hydrating the skin, cleansing, and exploiting the skin. However, high manufacturing cost of body oils possess a key restraining factor to the market. The procedures like cold pressing of oil is expensive as they are processed without chemical extraction, thus preserving high nutrient value.

Increasing disposable income of individual:

Disposable income of people is a key factor impacting the development of the body oil market. Disposable income rises the spending capacity of customers, thereby growing the sale of cosmetics products. Currently, growing GDPs of many countries have driven the growth of the global body oil market. According to the U.S Federal Government, the GDPs of developing nations have improved significantly as compared to that of the established countries. Therefore, improving economic circumstances in the developing markets have improved the disposable incomes of persons. Rise in disposable income & increase in spending abilities of persons on personal luxury goods have boosted the market growth.

Government regulation & support

Governments in the established countries, like the U.S. & the UK, have applied regulations to minimize the use of synthetic ingredients in make-ups products to reduce skin diseases in persons. In addition, government in various countries have proactively increased the use of natural elements in cosmetics. This influence is estimated to boost the development of the body oil market during the forecast period.

The growth of the global Spa Industry:

Companies operating in the market have steadily accepted innovative marketing plans in order to gain a competitive advantage. Firms have frequently involved themselves in endorsing spa services not only amongst higher income crowds but also in the middle-income crowds through regulating their rating policies. The companies have improved the operations & support facilities to build a superior brand image. Key support facilities include spa consulting, spa education, capital investments & funds on exquisite & signature cuisines which draws huge number of people. With the spa industry undergoing rigorous development, the innovative marketing & positioning plans are estimated to rise in future in order to create variety & attract consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Body Oil Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Body Oil Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Body Oil Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Distribution Channel, price, financial position, Distribution Channel portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Body Oil Market make the report investor’s guide

.

Global Body Oil Market, By Product

• Wet Oils

• Dry Oils

Global Body Oil Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Others

Global Body Oil Market, By Application

• Spa and Wellness Centers

• Medical Therapeutics

• Others

Global Body Oil Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• MEA & Africa

• Latin America

Global Body Oil Market Key Players

• Bon Vital

• Fabulous Frannie

• The Body Shop

• Biotone

• Bath & Body Works

• Aura Cacia

• Master Massage

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Natural Bath and Body Products

• The Massage Oil Shop

• Kneipp

• Scandle Candle

• Nature’s Alchemy

• Raven Moonlight Botanicals

• Soothing Touch

