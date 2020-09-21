Global Board Portal Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Delivery Models, End-User, and Region.

Global Board Portal Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 19.2% during forecast period.

Increasing government regulation and growing board duties are encouraging an organization to update their board processes and practices. With globalization & growing mobility the demand for secure, fast, and efficient board communication and data sharing requirement has increased considerably during the past years.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

The data security has been an acute issue in the board portal market in the past few years. Board portal players with superior data encryption techniques are expected to gain higher market share throughout the forecast period. Additionally, user-friendly algorithm and new product development are expected to rise the market penetration of the board portal during the forecast period.

Software as a Service (SaaS) is the leading segment of the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Software as a Service (SaaS) model of board portal has been gaining popularity in several end-user segments and is expected to keep gaining the market share in the forecast period on the back of higher security measures in the model and lower incurred initial and continuation cost for the consumers. Global board portal market is expected to grow majorly owing to fast internationalization of business, adoption of technology-based solutions for administrative and data warehousing work in organizations and proposing of robust, secure and easy to use solutions by companies such as Diligent, Boardvantage (Nasdaq) and Passageways.

North America is the largest global market for board portal. Also, the report assesses the key opportunities available in the market and summarizes the dynamic forces that are and will be accountable for the growth of the industry. Growth of the board portal market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2026, taking into consideration foregoing growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and upcoming trends.

A key development in the global board portal market: Nasdaq has determined for the acquisition route to expand and further penetrate the market by acquiring its key competitor Bordvantage, ‘Passageways’ On-board strives to help as a central platform for secure real-time Communication.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Board Portal Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Board Portal Market.

Scope of the Global Board Portal Market

Global Board Portal Market, By Delivery Models

• Enterprise Software Licensing Model

• Software as a Service (SaaS)

• Hosted

Global Board Portal Market, By End User

• Financial Services

• Education

• Healthcare

• Oil & Energy

• Others

Global Board Portal Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Board Portal Market

• Diligent Corporation

• Nasdaq Incorporation

• Passageways

• ComputerShare

• Leading Boards

• Admincontrol AS

• Directorpoint

• BoardPaq

• Eshare

• Aprio Board Portal

• Insight Venture Partners

• SHERPANY

• BoardEffect Inc.

• M29 Technology and Design

• Azeus Systems Ltd.

• Banc Intranets, LLC

• Modevity, LLC

• StreamLink Software Inc.

