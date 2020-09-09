Global Blood Screening Market Size, Share, Growth, Key Player and Emerging Trend Analysis and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027 |BioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Cepheid , GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL

Blood screening market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow with a CAGR of 5.75% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The Blood Screening statistical surveying report offers superb market experiences and is the result of an accurate research approach containing broad secondary research, exhaustive basic gatherings with industry accomplices. The report conveys a geographical examination of the Blood Screening market to reveal key possibilities presented in different parts of the world. The report is isolated into results type, application/end-customers. The focused view is by a wide margin assessed close by association profiling of driving players working in the Blood Screeningmarket. The report is an ideal answer for share extensive information about the key factors affecting the advancement of the market (openings, drivers, improvement potential, industry-unequivocal challenges, and threats.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Enzo Biochem Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc. , BD , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Cepheid , GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A. , Siemens AG , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc., among others.

Global Blood Screening Market Scope and Market Size

By Products & Services

(Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Software & Services),

Technology

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Rapid Tests, Next-Generation Sequencing, Nucleic Acid Test, Western Blot Assay, Others),

Disease Type

(Oncology, Diabetes Mellitus, Cold & Flu, Cholesterol, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, HIV/AIDS, Others),

End User

(Diagnostic Centers, Blood Bank, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Global blood screening market is categorized based on basis of products & services, technology, disease type and end user.

Drivers: Global Blood Screening Market

RISE IN THE DEMAND OF BLOOD DONATIONS AND BLOOD DONORS:

Blood transfusion is an essential component of the health care field. It helps in saving millions of lives every year in both cases of routine and emergency conditions. Below mentioned are some of the statistics for blood donation and blood donors:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, it was reported that 112.5 million blood donations were collected from worldwide in which approximately half of the blood was collected from developed countries.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, it was reported that in 1000 people, the blood donation rate was 32.1 from high-income countries, 14.9 in upper-middle-income countries, 7.8 in lower-middle-income countries and 4.6 in low-income countries.

According to Australia Red cross blood service, 606,000 donors are there in Australia which are in 1,000 locations such as collection centres for blood donation available.

RISING PREVALENCE IN NUMBER OF DISEASES:

The prevalence of diseases and conditions such as Tuberculosis, HIV infection, Intestinal nematodes, diabetes mellitus, respiratory diseases, oncology, cholesterol, HIV/AIDS, cold & flu, infectious diseases and many others have increased considerably over a period of time. As numbers of diseases are increasing there is requirement for blood screening and diagnosis for further treatment of diseases.

According to WHO, alpha and beta thalassaemias are found to be the most common inherited single-gene disorders around the world. This disorder is with the highest prevalence with malaria at the places where it is endemic.As per the study conducted in Iran, it was estimated that approximately 8,000 pregnancies with risk takes place every year.

In 2016, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the end of 2015, it was estimated 1.1 million persons with age 13 or older were suffering from HIV infection in the U.S. with an estimation of 162,500 (15.0%) persons whose infections had not been diagnosed.

In February 2018, according to verywell health, in South Africa 5,600,000 of people were estimated with HIV in 2009. In the total population of 53 million, the HIV prevalence for South Africa is found to be 10.6%.

