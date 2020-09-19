Global Blood Group Typing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Product, Technique, Test Type, End User, and Region.

Global Blood Group Typing Market .Blood group typing is a procedure of determining which blood group a person has, which depends on the presence of antigens on the red blood cells.

The growing number of blood donations is a major driving factor of the global blood group typing market.Global Blood Group Typing Market, by ProductAn increasing number of road accidents, emergencies, and trauma cases requiring blood transfusions, and the need for grouping of the blood in pregnancy is driving the growth of the market. Growing demand for blood group typing in prenatal testing, rising usage of blood group typing in forensic sciences, and strict governing standards for blood transfusion is also boosting the global blood group typing market growth.

However, developing economies, and blood group typing with molecular diagnostics are key opportunities of the global blood group typing market. However, slow turnaround, high cost, the requirement of high-end apparatus and insufficient information systems for handling the results are limiting the growth of the market.

Consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the unexpected rise in blood donation rates. Consumables segment is classified into anti-human globulin reagents, red blood cells reagents, antisera reagents, and blood bank saline. Reagent red blood cells are human RBC used for ABO testing, antibody screening, and antibody identification. Blood bank saline is used for specific in immunohematologic testing procedures and remains stable without preservatives. Blood bank saline is highly pure sodium chloride solution.

The antibody screening segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in blood group typing market during the forecast period owing to the growing occurrence of chronic disorders and rising demand for the early diagnosis of diseases. The antibody screening test performed in a clinical laboratory as well as in blood bank is designed to identify the existence of unexpected antibodies, especially alloantibodies in the serum to antigens of the non-ABO blood group system.

North Americas is expected to lead the global blood group typing market followed by Europe and Asia- Pacific owing to a well-developed healthcare sector, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an increasing number of organ transplant, the growing number of blood donations, and presence of different reimbursement schemes for several surgeries. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing populace, and a rise in disposable income.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Grifols International, S. A., Beckman Coulter, Immucor, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Quotient, Ltd., Novacyt Group, Bag Healthcare GmbH, Rapid Labs, AXO Science, Agena Biosciences, Inc., Day Medical SA, and Merck KGaA are some prominent player in the market.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Blood Group Typing Market:

Global Blood Group Typing Market, by Product:

• Consumables

• Instruments

• Services

Global Blood Group Typing Market, by Technique:

• PCR-based and Microarray Techniques

• Assay-based Techniques

• Massively Parallel Sequencing Techniques

• Other Techniques

Global Blood Group Typing Market, by Test Type:

• Antibody Screening

• HLA Typing

• Cross-matching Tests

• ABO Blood Tests

• Antigen Typing

Global Blood Group Typing Market, by End User:

• Hospitals

• Blood Banks

• Clinical Laboratories

• Other End Users

Global Blood Group Typing Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Blood Group Typing Market:

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Grifols International

• S. A., Beckman Coulter

• Immucor, Inc.

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

• Quotient, Ltd.

• Novacyt Group

• Bag Healthcare GmbH

• Rapid Labs

• AXO Science

• Agena Biosciences, Inc.

• Day Medical SA

• erck KGaA

