Global Blockchain Technology Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) , By Type,Application,Organization size, Service provider, End Userand Region.

Global Blockchain Technology Market was valued US$ XXMn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The adoption of blockchain technology helps in creating a transparency and simplified the business processes, due to which, the market is projected to observe a high growth in the forecast period. In addition to this, the rising popularity of blockchain as a service and the low cost of ownership, increasing adoption of the blockchain technology for smart contracts, payments, and digital identities are estimated to encourage the growth of the global blockchain technology market in the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, the changing regulatory status and the non-availability of a common set of standard, lack of awareness about the advantages of the blockchain technology over the traditional technologies are likely to hamper the growth of the overall blockchain technology market in the few years. Additionally, the ever growing size of the block chain and database might become leads to the problem of data storage and synchronization, which may also hamper the growth of the global block chain technology market.

Blockchain Technology market is segmented by Service provider type, Infrastructure provider segment will lead Blockchain Technology market due to the infrastructure provider develop basic and essential software building blocks, which are needed for the network. The rising demand for the blockchain protocol and standard is a major factor that supports the market. Furthermore, protocol help in blockchain network and application developers in building customized distributed register network for their customers will boost the infrastructure & protocol provider market in the forecast period.

The application provider is expected to the fastest growing segment due to the application developers develop applications that run on top of the existing blockchain networks. Moreover, the application market is driven by the ability of the providers to deliver important value to the enterprises by minimizing the transcription data duplication and offering timely authentication. Middleware provider market will impact by providing different blockchain implementations within a unified interface, creating a single ecosystem that is easy to use and highly scalable.

The global market for Blockchain technology has witnessed a significant increase in the last few years, due to which the market is projected to observe a healthy competition in the coming few years. The presence of well-known players operating in the market and the rising focus on the introduction of the new products are projected to support the growth of the market in the forecast period. In addition to this, the entry of new players and a substantial rise in the number of strategic collaborations are expected to encourage market growth.

Geographically, the North America is dominating the global blockchain technology and contributed the leading shares in terms of revenue to global blockchain technology as the high receipt of blockchain technology due to its transparency and immutability. The Western Europe also contributed the substantial shares to the global blockchain technology and estimated to register the healthy growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific except Japan is the most productive market for the blockchain technology as the rising demand for the blockchain technology from the various industries such as banking, finance, insurance, media and entertainment, and retail and ecommerce sectors. Latin America and MEA are at a emerging stage in the global blockchain technology market due to low awareness and adaptability in the regions and expected to register the decent market growth over the forecast period.

Report will helps to decision maker, which provides an in-depth analysis of the present scenario of the market, including the market share, demand, development patterns, and predictions throughout the forecast period. The report also helps to forecasters, as in-depth analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the blockchain technology market. It discusses the prevailing market trends and future growth opportunities in the global blockchain technology market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global blockchain technology market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global blockchain technology market.

Scope of Global Block chain Technology Market

Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Type

• Public

• Private

• Hybrid

Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Application

• Payments

• Exchanges

• Smart Contracts

• Documentation

• Digital Identity

• Supply Chain Management

• Governance

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Others (Digital Voting and Content Storage Management)

Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Organization size

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Service provider

• Application Providers

• Middleware Providers

• Infrastructure Providers

Global Blockchain Technology Market, By End User

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail and e-Commerce

• Travel and Hospitality

• Transportation and Logistics

• Real Estate

• Energy and Utilities

• Others (Automotive, Agriculture, Education, and Manufacturing)

Global Blockchain Technology Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Blockchain Technology Market

• IBM (US)

• SAP (Germany)

• Bitfury (US)

• Cegeka (Netherlands)

• Earthport (UK)

• Guardtime (Estonia)

• Digital Asset Holdings (US)

• Chain (US)

• BlockCypher (US)

• Symbiont (US)

• BigchainDB ( Germany)

• Applied Blockchain (UK)

• RecordsKeeper (Gibraltar)

• Blockpoint (US)

• Auxesis Group (India)

• BTL Group (Canada)

• Blockchain Foundry (Singapore)

• AlphaPoint (US)

• Factom (US)

