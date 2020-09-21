Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Providers, by Vertical and by Geography.

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Blockchain identity management provides the freedom to create encrypted digital identities which control replace username and passwords while offering security features. Blockchain identity management provides a decentralized approach where a user would get an identity that does not depend on centralized authority and cannot by any third party.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Some of the major factors such as growing demand for blockchain identity solutions across industry verticals, rising security concerns with existing models across the globe, and for self-sovereign identification, and easing the business functions through high-transaction speed and immutability are expected to propel the growth of the market around the world. However, the restraining factors such as an absence of the common set of regulatory standards and unregulated landscape and concerns over the authenticity of the user could affect the growth of the blockchain identity management market.

In case of industry verticals, the Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is likely to hold the larger blockchain identity management market share during the forecast period, as the rising need for identity verification in the banking system and the difficulties in the traditional identification methods are making the identification processes more difficult. Blockchain identity management market allows to ensure the protection of the user’s personal data along with the simplification of the KYC process, on account of this organizations would adopt the blockchain identity management solution in BFSI vertical.

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13151

Based on providers, the application provider segment is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Because of blockchain solutions introduction, industry verticals would adopt the technology, thereby increasing the overall market growth.

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold a larger blockchain identity management market share during the forecast period, as North America is the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption. Also, the Asia Pacific is likely to reach at highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, thanks to growth in the number of start-ups, increasing venture capital funding and governments focusing on regulating the blockchain technology.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Blockchain Identity Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, by Providers

• Application Providers

• Middleware Providers

• Infrastructure Providers

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, by Vertical

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Telecom and IT

• Retail and e-Commerce

• Transport and Logistics

• Real Estate

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Hospitality

• Others

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

• IBM

• AWS

• Civic Technologies

• KYC-Chain

• Bitfury

• Evernym

• Netki

• ShoCard

• UniquID

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• Bitnation

• Nodalblock

• EdgeSecure

• Blockverify

• Peer Ledger

• Cambridge Blockchain

• uPort

• Originalmy

• Neuroware

• Tradle

• Existenceid

• Coinfirm

• BTL Group

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/13151

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business