GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN FOR GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN FOR HEALTHCARE MARKET IS PROJECTED TO WITNESS VIGOROUS EXPANSION BY 2026 | IBM CORPORATION, MICROSOFT, GUARDTIME, POKITDOK, INC., GEM, HASHED HEALTH, CHRONICLED, ISOLVE, LLCHEALTHCARE MARKET IS PROJECTED TO WITNESS VIGOROUS EXPANSION BY 2026 | IBM CORPORATION, MICROSOFT, GUARDTIME, POKITDOK, INC., GEM, HASHED HEALTH, CHRONICLED, ISOLVE, LLC

Blockchain for healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8362.01 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 72.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing occurrences of healthcare data breaches have been directly impacting the growth of blockchain for healthcare market.

Competitive Landscape and Blockchain for Healthcare Market Share Analysis

Blockchain for healthcare market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to blockchain for healthcare market.

The major players covered in the blockchain for healthcare market report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Guardtime, PokitDok, Inc., Gem, Hashed Health, Chronicled, iSolve, LLC, Patientory., Factom., Medicalchain SA., Proof.Works, SimplyVital Health, Inc, Blockchain AI Solutions Ltd, Change Healthcare, Doc.ai, Inc, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The market analysis and insights covered in this Blockchain for healthcare market business document offers key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an imperative source of guidance which provides exact direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. This report contains a bottomless knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. The important highlights of this market report are key market dynamics, current market scenario and future prospects of the sector.

Rising adoption of blockchain technology, increasing demand of cost-effective and secured data interoperability with the help of blockchain, introduction of transparency and immutability of the distributed ledger technology and growing threats of counterfeit drugs are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the blockchain for healthcare market in the forecast period f 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing initiatives of the government and surging investment for the development of advanced solutions will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of growth of blockchain for healthcare market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Lack of data safety and standard set will acts as a market restraint for the blockchain for healthcare in the above mentioned forecast period.

This blockchain for healthcare market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on blockchain for healthcare market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

Blockchain for healthcare market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, blockchain for healthcare market is segmented into clinical data exchange and interoperability, claims adjudication and billing management, drug supply chain management, drug discovery and clinical trials, prescription drug abuse and others.

Blockchain for healthcare market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, healthcare payers and others.

Blockchain for Healthcare Market Country Level Analysis

Blockchain for healthcare market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the blockchain for healthcare market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the blockchain for healthcare market due to the growing occurrences of healthcare data breaches, strict regulations to improve pharmaceutical supply chain and increasing fraudulent billings will uplift the growth of the market.

The country section of the blockchain for healthcare market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

• Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Segmentation

• Comparison

• Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• MEA

• APAC

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

• List of abbreviations

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in Blockchain for healthcare market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Blockchain for healthcare market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of Blockchain for healthcare market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Blockchain for healthcare market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Blockchain for healthcare market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Blockchain for healthcare market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Blockchain for healthcare market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for blockchain for healthcare market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the blockchain for healthcare market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

