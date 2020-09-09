Global Bitumen Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Derivative, By Application and By Region.

Global Bitumen Market was valued US$87.79 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach approximately US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Global Bitumen Market By Derivative Type

Bitumen market is mainly driven by increasing government policies towards roads and infrastructural development by using Public Private Partnership (PPP) models across developed as well as developing nations. Urbanization led by increase in GDP resulting into road construction and maintenance industry. Various asphalting and paving projects are further impels growth to the bitumen market. Cement as an alternative to the bitumen and depleting crude oil reserve hamper the market growth.

Global Bitumen Market is segmented by derivative, by application and by region. Based on derivative type, bitumen market is classified into paving, oxidized, cutback, emulsion, polymer modified. Roadways, waterproofing, adhesives, insulation are application segments of bitumen market.

Paving bitumen segment contributed almost one third in the overall market across globe. Product also has got extended Derivative s in construction of greenhouse floors, running tracks, bicycle paths, runways, railway beds etc. Polymer modified segment (PMB) held a substantial market share of more than XX%, owing to its extensive usage in road surfacing and industrial Derivative. Oxidized bitumen segment is predicted to gain XX % market share during forecast period.

Road ways is the leading application segment of bitumen market accounting for XX % of market share. Infrastructure Construction activities across globe drives the market of roadways segment in bitumen market. Emerging economies will further fuel the growth to the bitumen market. Bituminous waterproofing systems in roofing will gain popularity during forecast period.

On the basis of region Global Bitumen Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. India witnessed a significant growth, due to rising manufacturing and construction industries. North America held XX % of market share during forecast period of around one third in the total market. Increasing suburban remodeling practices in the U.S. will stimulate product demand for waterproofing Derivative s during the forecast.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Bitumen Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Bitumen Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Bitumen Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Bitumen Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bitumen Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Bitumen Market

Global Bitumen Market By Derivative Type:

• Paving

• Oxidized

• Cutback

• Emulsion

• Polymer Modified

Global Bitumen Market By Derivative Type:

• Roadways

• Waterproofing

• Adhesives

• Insulation

Global Bitumen Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analyzed in Global Bitumen Market:

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Total S.A.

• Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

• Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

• Marathon Oil Corporation

• Calumet Specialty Partners Ltd. LP

• Chevron Texaco Corporation

• Nynas AB

• Villas Austria GmbH

• Petroleos Mexicanos

• Sinopec

• Bouygues S.A.

• British Petroleum

• China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

• Icopal Group

• Kraton Corporation

• NuStar Energy

• Petroleos Mexicanos

• Shell Bitumen

• Suncor Energy Inc

