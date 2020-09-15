Global Bioprocess Technology Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Bioprocess Technology Market was valued US$ 18.38 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Global Bioprocess technology market is segmented into product, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of product, market is segmented into instruments, bioprocess analysers, blood gas analysers, ohmmeters, bioreactors, incubators, cell counter systems, others (mass spectroscopy, centrifugation, and filtration), consumables and accessories, culture media, reagents. Based on the application market is divided by Antibiotics, Recombinant Proteins, Biosimilars, Others. According to end-user, market is classified into biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organization, academic research institutes, food and feed industry, contract research organization, others. Geographically market is spread into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Bioprocess is defined as a technique which is used to produce biological materials that includes, genetically microbial strain, and commercially useful chemicals through biological processes. Growth in interest in areas of life science such as pharmacology & toxicology, biotechnology. For the development of advanced medicines and vaccines has produced the need for advanced bioprocess technology. At the same time, limited observance of biological product development and shift toward stratified medicine are hampering the growth of market during forecast period.

Regionally, global bioprocess technology market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to have the maximum market share. Due to the strong demand for best quality biologics and rise in the research and development activities in the North America by most of the key players, market is expected to continue this growth during forecast period.

Key players operated in bioprocess technology market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sartorius Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., San Francisco, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Corning, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Charles River Laboratories, Sartorius AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Nova Biomedical, Advanced Instruments, Inc., Lonza, Becton, and Siemens Healthneers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Bioprocess Technology Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Bioprocess Technology Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Bioprocess Technology Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Bioprocess Technology Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Bioprocess Technology Market:

Bioprocess Technology Market by Product:

• Instruments

• Bioprocess Analysers

• Blood Gas Analysers

• Ohmmeters

• Bioreactors

• Incubators

• Cell Counter Systems

• Others (Mass Spectroscopy, Centrifugation, Filtration, etc.)

• Consumables and Accessories

• Culture Media

• Reagents

Bioprocess Technology Market by Application:

• Antibiotics

• Recombinant Proteins

• Biosimilars

• Others

Bioprocess Technology Market by End-User:

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Manufacturing Organization

• Academic Research Institutes

• Food and Feed industry

• Contract Research Organization

• Others

Bioprocess Technology Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operated in bioprocess technology market:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Sartorius Group

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• San Francisco

• GE Healthcare

• Merck Millipore

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Danaher Corporation

• Lonza Group AG

• Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A

• Corning, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Charles River Laboratories

• Sartorius AG

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Nova Biomedical

• Advanced Instruments, Inc.

• Lonza

• Becton

• Siemens Healthneers.

